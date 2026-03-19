Newmarket's Dubai World Cup night participation reduced after trainers decide against travelling due to ongoing conflict

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Newmarket's presence at Dubai World Cup night has been reduced after the connections of Docklands and Skukuza decided against travelling to the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict.

The pair were entered in the Group 1 Dubai Turf on Saturday week along with fellow Newmarket-trained Ombudsman , who is set to go as planned and who completed his preparation for the $5 million contest with a workout under William Buick on Thursday morning.

The ability to travel in and out of the region remains challenging due to the war between Iran and Israel and the United States, a conflict which has also seen missile attacks on Gulf states including the United Arab Emirates. The foreign office is advising against all but essential travel to the UAE.

Ombudsman: set to take place at Dubai World Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Last Friday's meeting at Meydan was interrupted, but preparations for the lucrative Dubai World Cup meeting are continuing, with horses arriving from the US last weekend.

While Docklands and Skukuza will no longer travel, Godolphin's Ombudsman is scheduled to be on a cargo plane out of Stansted airport on Saturday, along with the George Boughey-trained Survie and Marco Botti's Giavellotto , who are set to run in the Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic.

Some stable staff attending World Cup night, which will be celebrating its 30th anniversary, are booked on an Emirates flight out of the Essex airport on Thursday evening.

The Harry Eustace-trained Docklands, who will be rerouted to Doncaster on the same day, enjoyed a spin on the grass gallops in Newmarket on Wednesday morning with stablemate and leading William Hill Lincoln fancy La Botte .

Eustace said: "For these trips to go right, everything has to be 100 per cent. We didn’t think on this occasion that this was the case. Docklands will instead head to Doncaster for the Listed mile race.“

Giavellotto: on course to line up in Sheema Classic Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Boughey is happy to send Survie for the Sheema Classic, in which potential opponents include Calandagan and Rebel’s Romance.

The five-year-old flew back from Saudi Arabia last month after finishing an excellent third in the Group 1 Neom Turf Cup at Riyadh and has been in good form at home since.

Boughey said: “We couldn’t be happier with Survie and, at the moment, she’s on the plane. She’s been in great shape since Saudi and we have Ryan Moore lined up to ride her again.”

Botti, trainer of Giavellotto, said: “At the moment we're going. It’s not ideal but we’ve been in contact with Dubai and they say everything is safe and going ahead."

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