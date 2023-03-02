'He really is in mighty form' - this week's key Cheltenham Festival quotes

Minella Indo really is in mighty form. Mark Walsh got good news yesterday and he hopes to be back riding before the festival, so he'll ride Indo if Rachael doesn't. He's a great rider and a great man to have on your side in a race like that.

Henry de Bromhead reveals that Mark Walsh is set to ride Minella Indo in the Gold Cup with Jack Kennedy, who rode him to success in 2021, likely to ride Conflated for boss Gordon Elliott and Robbie Power, who rode the Barry Maloney-owned star in last year's contest, retired

He's only gone up 1lb from his Irish mark to 150 and the Grand Annual would look the right place to run him. He would have to run about 10lb or more above himself in the Arkle. It looks a hot Arkle this year too. I still have to chat to the owners but I'd certainly be leaning towards the Grand Annual.

Gavin Cromwell on which festival race his progressive chaser Final Orders is likely to attempt to complete a six-timer in

It's a bit of a dream for us to come here. It's like the World Cup. So let's try. It'll be good fun. He's a nice horse. He's one of the top French hurdlers just now, maybe a top-three horse. He won his Grade 3 and his Grade 2. He's a really tough horse and he'll like the distance.

Inspired by Gold Tweet's win in the Cleeve Hurdle on Trials day, trainer Hugo Merienne is set to bolster the French challenge in the Stayers' Hurdle by supplementing Henri Le Farceur

I've been hunting the country for a miler who I was going to get to jump in halfway down the back straight, but I couldn't find one. I haven't got one and Michael is going to have to buy me one!

Champion Hurdle favourite Constitution Hill impresses his trainer Nicky Henderson in a racecourse gallop at Kempton as his preparations for the festival intensify

I think he's one of our best chances of the week. It will be tough – all Gold Cups are – but I think he probably is my best chance since Kauto. We always had little doubts about the track for Clan Des Obeaux and Silviniaco Conti, who were good horses, but couldn't do it.

A bullish Paul Nicholls on Bravemansgame potentially becoming the champion trainer's first festival winner since 2020 in the Gold Cup

The track should be no issue to him, he has been around Stratford over three and a half miles so we know he stays well and he should handle Cheltenham as he's a very athletic horse. His best runs have come at right-handed tracks like Fairyhouse and Punchestown but he is a very balanced horse so he will be fine.

David Christie confident that his leading hope for the St James's Place Festival Hunters' Chase, Vaucelet, will handle the track on his first trip to Cheltenham

Vaucelet: favourite for the St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase Credit: Healy Racing

The trip will be ideal for him. He's not slow. He has plenty of boot and we know he finds plenty. He'll end up being a three-mile chaser and we think he might be the type to make up into a Gold Cup horse.

Barry Connell hoping that his Ballymore Novices' Hurdle hope Good Land can be a regular fixture at the festival over the next few years

The race fell apart a bit and we've found ourselves there, but it's nice as that was his first win over hurdles. I'll see what the McManus team want to do. I'm not sure he gets in the race but we'll see what happens closer to the time.

David Pipe after Thanksforthehelp, the shortest-priced British horse for the Pertemps Final, got off the mark at Chepstow on Saturday. The JP McManus-owned grey was subsequently raised 11lb for that win and is the 24th horse in the handicap for the final at the festival, meaning that he will get into the race should connections take the option.

She jumped super and then things just fell apart, but I think she will improve. She's a nice mare and will head for the Triumph Hurdle, I'd imagine. If she just keeps her jumping together she's going to win lots of prizes. She's one we have been looking forward to and she passed the test. She didn't pass it with flying colours, but she passed it.

Zenta does enough at Fairyhouse last Saturday for Willie Mullins to add her to his Triumph Hurdle team, which already includes market leaders Lossiemouth, Blood Destiny and Gala Marceau

I'm delighted to say that it's all systems go for Edwardstone now. He worked last Wednesday, did another strong piece on Saturday and is exactly where we want him. He's in a good place, with no issues since the lameness he showed after his run in the Clarence House.

Alan King issues a positive update on last year's Arkle winner Edwardstone ahead of his Champion Chase tilt

2023 Cheltenham Festival offers

have a new customer offer available to get you ready for Cheltenham. Sign up .

are giving away free bets for Cheltenham to new and existing customers, and all you need is an account. Sign up .

are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. You can get them, along with money-back specials and extra places for Cheltenham, .

have lots of offers, extra places and money-back offers to get you in the mood for Cheltenham. Sign up for a new account .

New customers can prepare for Cheltenham and claim free bets and benefit from their money-back offers .

Ready for Cheltenham get a free bet from today, simply sign up to a new account .

Don't have a account? New customers can get one for Cheltenham .

If you're a new customer, will give you a free bet. Sign up to claim.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.