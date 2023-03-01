Gavin Cromwell tempted into handicap route for Arkle hope as Gordon Elliott reacts to handicap rises

Gavin Cromwell is swaying towards the rather than the Sporting Life Arkle for Final Orders after the weights for the Cheltenham Festival handicaps were revealed on Wednesday.

The British handicapper appears to have tempted Cromwell into running the novice in the Grand Annual after handing him just a 1lb increase for last month's impressive Leopardstown success under a big weight in handicap company.

"I'm probably leaning towards the Grand Annual rather than the Arkle for Final Orders," said Cromwell. "He's only gone up 1lb from his Irish mark to 150 and the Grand Annual would look the right place to run him. He would have to run about 10lb or more above himself in the Arkle.

"It looks a hot Arkle this year too. I still have to chat to the owners but I'd certainly be leaning towards the Grand Annual."

Final Orders is rated a general 10-1 chance for the Grand Annual and heads a strong team being prepared by Cromwell for the handicaps. Stumptown, the general 4-1 favourite for the , has been edged up 2lb from his handicap mark of 133 in Ireland and, despite also being a single-figure price for the , is heading for Thursday's handicap chase for amateur riders.

"Stumptown will go for the Kim Muir and Barry O'Neill will ride him in that. He seems in good form and I'm happy with him," said Cromwell.

"Path D'Oroux is a nice young horse. He's in the County and has been put up 3lb. I'd be hoping he could run well in it if inexperience doesn't catch him out. That would be my big worry with him.

"Perceval Legallois has got a 5lb rise. He's up to 140 but hopefully has a chance in the . He won well at Leopardstown and seems to be improving."

Gordon Elliott was left with "no complaints" despite seeing several of his handicap entrants handed hefty rises in the weights.

In Ultima and Kim Muir entry Folcano (up 8lb) and possible Mars Harper (up 7lb), Elliott was responsible for the two Irish-trained chasers who received the biggest rises, although that was not enough to dampen his enthusiasm as he prepares a huge festival team.

"I've no complaints with any of mine," said Elliott. "The handicapper has his job to do and it's not an easy one. I'd like to think we have quite a few chances."

Among his leading handicap hopes appears to be The Goffer, last seen winning a competitive handicap chase at the Dublin Racing Festival and a general 10-1 chance to give Ireland a first win in the Ultima Handicap Chase since Dun Doire in 2006. The Goffer was raised 9lb in Ireland for that win and has been handed an additional 2lb rise by the British handicapper for the Ultima.

"The Goffer is up to a mark of 149 for the Ultima but he won nicely at Leopardstown and I'd like to think there's more to come from him," said Elliott, who is also sweet on his team of handicap hurdlers.

"We have a few nice chances in the Pertemps Final, although Maxxum has gone up 7lb, which won't make life easy for him, and the likes of Cool Survivor, Imagine and a few others could go well in the Martin Pipe," he added.

Maxxum: strong fancy for the Pertemps Credit: Caroline Norris

"We have a nice team of handicappers going over there and if one of them were to hit the back of the net I'd be absolutely delighted."

The Willie Mullins-trained mare Historique Reconce was hit hardest by the British assessor, with the and entry handed 11lb more than her Irish handicap mark.

As short as 10-1 for the Coral Cup and 14-1 for the Martin Pipe, Historique Reconce is by no means guaranteed a run off her revised rating of 131, sitting 60th on the list of entries for the Martin Pipe and down in 69th for the Coral Cup. Marks of 132 and 137 were required to get into each race respectively last year.

Another from Closutton to receive a significant rise was Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle contender Il Etait Temps, who would have to carry an extra 7lb on top of his Irish mark were he to take up his engagement in the , with the British handicapper handing him a rating of 155, just 2lb below topweight Zanahiyr.

The handicapper also handed out several rises to Emmet Mullins-trained horses, including So Scottish, who is a general 4-1 favourite for the Plate.

A 5lb rise takes him to number 33 in the list of entries, while Mctigue, who is engaged in the Martin Pipe, and Coral Cup, has been raised 6lb by the British assessor.

Mctigue is set to tackle Saturday's bet365 Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso first, where a win would set him up for a £100,000 bonus should he then go on to land any race at the festival.

Biggest Cheltenham Festival weight hikes

*Horses raised most to a mark in excess of 130

Hurdles

Historique Reconce (120) 131 +11 (Coral Cup & Martin Pipe)

Buddy One (123) 131 +8 (Martin Pipe)

Spirit Of Legend (129) 137 +8 (Martin Pipe)

Hauturiere (129) 136 +7 (Coral Cup & Martin Pipe)

Il Etait Temps (148) 155 +7 (County)

Maxxum (138) 145 +7 (Pertemps)

Sa Fureur (130) 137 +7 (Coral Cup, County & Martin Pipe)

Seddon (134) 141 +7 (Coral Cup & Martin Pipe)

The Bosses Oscar (138) +7 (Pertemps)

Chases

Folcano (130) 138 +8 (Ultima & Kim Muir)

Mars Harper (131) 138 +7 (Plate)

Irascible (132) 138 +6 (Ultima, Plate & Kim Muir)

Seddon (137) 143 +6 (Plate)

Dads Lad (140) 145 +5 (Grand Annual & Plate)

Fils D'Oudairies (137) 142 +5 (Grand Annual)

Hereditary Rule (131) 136 +5 (Plate)

Midnight Run (141) 146 +5 (Grand Annual & Plate)

Royal Thief (133) 138 +5 (Kim Muir)

So Scottish (138) 143 +5 (Plate)

Vado Forte (135) 140 +5 (Grand Annual)

