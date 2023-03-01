'We're a long way from where we'd like to be' - Cheltenham forced to cover due to grass growth woes

Cheltenham has deployed fleece sheets to help grass growth on the ground used for the final stages of the Gold Cup, with the covering still partly deteriorated following the Trials day fixture in late January.

The track's troubles are not aided by the long-range forecast, with the Met Office predicting sub-zero temperatures from this weekend and the potential for sleet and snow to hit next week. A 'Beast from the East' scenario could affect the north and east of Britain this month but is not expected to impact Cheltenham.

Clerk of the course Jon Pullin stressed conditions would be "perfectly safe" on the two and a half furlong stretch of the home straight which is used for the final two days of the Cheltenham Festival, but he has placed covers with soil temperatures too low for the grass to grow in February.

The going across all three courses is currently a mix of good and good to soft for the meeting which starts on March 14 and 58mm of watering has been added to the track since January 15, with just 10mm of rainfall in that period, and it has helped improve grass growth.

Pullin said of the stretch of grass on the New course: "We're a long way from where we'd like to be. Conditions haven't been conducive for recovery from the January fixtures which has made the difference. It'll be perfectly safe for racing but not the level of cover you'd like.

"We've done three cycles of 15mm on all three courses, that's to help the grass grow and just to get ahead of the game in case we have to back off because of the cold spell.

"We've got the fleece down from the crossing up to the winning line and that's to try and keep the soil temperature up. They haven't been high enough for the grass to grow, we've just put this down to try and stimulate that growth. We had some down last week for a week, but we pulled it up for a liquid feed and water it then it's gone back down. We're trying everything we can to get the grass covering back."

Pullin is not anticipating the arrival of significant snow in the lead-up to the big meeting but may require the use of covers across the track if temperatures plummet early next week.

"The forecast we're looking at is not suggesting a Beast from the East," Pullin added. "It'll get colder with some wintery showers but as this stage there is nothing to indicate anything too horrific. We'll get frosts from the weekend into the early part of next weekend. It looks to be getting warmer the following weekend, but we'll keep an eye on those forecasts."

It has been a testing season for Pullin and his team with the cold snap in December forcing the cancellation of a Saturday fixture. Last month's Trials day card had to survive an inspection due to freezing temperatures.

Andrew Cooper: says all tracks have been affected by a lack of grass growth Credit: Edward Whitaker

Andrew Cooper, clerk of the course at Sandown and Epsom, expressed sympathy with Pullin's situation and believes many racecourses have faced similar woes with a lack of grass growth.

Cooper said: "I think every track has been affected by grass growth and I have every sympathy and understanding with Jon's feelings. It's been a difficult year and the pre-Christmas freeze really seemed to knock the grass cover, condition and look of it from my experience at Sandown.

"It's not like we haven't had freezing temperatures before but I think the comparative lack of strength of the grass came after a long, hot summer, and with it being so dry and cold, we've not been seeing the normal recovery in the grass we're used to."

Sandown stages its Grand Military Gold Cup meeting on Tuesday and Imperial Cup day on Saturday week and Cooper is keeping a close eye on the forecast.

Cooper said: "We're expecting a colder spell than of late in the early to middle part of next week. Things are a little more uncertain thereafter and there's been the odd mention of light snow showers for the south but it's not a clear picture. There's various ways next week could pan out in weather terms, and a return to milder temperatures is similarly a possibility.

"There's no issues at all with us racing at the moment and we're a long way out, but we're starting to think about measures to help us get through the week. It has the potential to be a challenging week and we're going to have to monitor the situation."

Read more . . .

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.