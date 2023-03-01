Henry de Bromhead: 'We're getting there with A Plus Tard, he's starting to show the right signs'

is starting to show Henry de Bromhead all the right signs in his work ahead of the , with the trainer also revealing Mark Walsh has been booked to ride 2021 winner Minella Indo.

De Bromhead has supplied the first two home in the Gold Cup in the past two years and he reports A Plus Tard and Minella Indo to be bang on course for another crack at jump racing's ultimate prize following their workouts on Wednesday morning.

A Plus Tard has run only once since his jaw-dropping 15-length victory in last year's Gold Cup and that was a dismal effort in the Betfair Chase at Haydock in November when the 1-2 favourite was pulled up.