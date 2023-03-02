Six of our expert judges give their best Cheltenham Festival handicap bets

10-1, Coral Cup

By Robbie Wilders, tipster

It was little surprise to see Haut En Couleurs nudged up a few pounds to 151 for the Coral Cup as we could yet be dealing with a Grade 1 horse in a handicap. He makes immediate appeal at 10-1 for that with the non-runner no bet concession.

Haut En Couleurs has run to a Racing Post Rating of 163 on his last two chase starts, shaping best in a Thurles Grade 2 despite coming down at the last before being outstayed on the run-in on the most testing ground he’s ever encountered at Gowran by last year’s Ryanair second Janidil.

This often-keen six-year-old should be suited by the demands of a big-field handicap and has twice performed with credit at Cheltenham, finishing sixth in the Arkle and third in the previous season’s Triumph on his stable debut for Willie Mullins. He hasn’t always convinced with his jumping over fences and may be revitalised by the return to hurdles.

10-1, Pertemps Final

By David Jennings, deputy Ireland editor

Shoot First might be chucked in, but I think Walking On Air might be too.

He's unexposed over three miles and looked to have loads in the tank when taking a qualifier at Exeter last month. He won that off a mark of 133 and has managed to escape with a 5lb hike, meaning he only has to carry 11st 3lb in the final.

This is the same Walking On Air who was sent off at 9-2 to win a Grade 1 at Aintree last season on only his second start over hurdles. He's out of Walk In The Park and Refinement, who was runner-up in the first running of the Mares' Hurdle, and there is plenty of stamina in his family as a brother of his was a winner over three miles at Cork.

He's a slick jumper, a strong traveller and he might have a few pounds up his sleeve.

11-1, Plate Handicap Chase

By Jack Haynes, reporter

I'm a big fan of festival form and Fastorslow ran a mighty race when a short-head second in last year's Coral Cup.

He backed that up when filling the same spot behind Camprond at Punchestown and has reverted to chasing this term.

A winner over fences at Auteuil in his early career, the Martin Brassil-trained Fastorslow has been outclassed in two starts in top-level company in the John Durkan and Dublin Chase but he has nevertheless recorded RPRs in the 140s. He was allotted a mark of 150 on Wednesday – 9lb higher than last year – and while he is in no way thrown in off that rating, he should be very competitive taking a notable drop in grade.

14-1, County Hurdle

​​​​By Harry Wilson, reporter

The County Hurdle has been won by subsequent Grade 1 winners for the last three years, and one who is nicely weighted and open to untold improvement is Path D'Oroux, trained by Gavin Cromwell.

After winning a 23-runner bumper at Punchestown last April, the six-year-old was sent off the joint-favourite and easily landed a big-field Galway maiden on his first start over hurdles, form which has been franked by the runner-up winning twice since.

Well held in top-level company on his next two starts, Path D'Oroux confirmed his promise with another comfortable success in a Navan novice in November and has been given a rating of 141 to race off at Cheltenham, which is the same mark State Man won from last year.

He could be one to progress up the ranks and Cromwell is having a fine season – his select team should be noted come the festival.

2023 Cheltenham Festival: best bookmaker offers

bet365 offer:

18+. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Paddy Power offer:

18+. Place a single £10 Sportsbook bet and get money back as a free bet if it loses. There are x 5 free bets available. Max refund per qualifying bet is £10. Only deposits made via cards will be eligible for the promotion (Apple Pay excluded). T&Cs apply.

For more free bets, bonuses and money-back offers, visit . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

16-1, Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

By Joe Eccles, reporter

Morning Soldier was Listed-placed on the Flat earlier in his career and although he hasn’t managed to get his head in front in four starts over hurdles, his only poor effort came when trying to race up with the pace against Blood Destiny at Fairyhouse.

He performed far better when ridden patiently at Naas last time, hitting a low of 1.6 in-running. He meets the winner, Sir Allen, on 9lb better terms at Cheltenham which should see him reverse the form and the dry forecast in the lead up to the festival looks a huge plus for his chance.

25-1 with Sky Bet, Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase

By Charlie Huggins, reporter

Our Power’s win in the Coral Trophy last Saturday was another demonstration of the training talent of Sam Thomas, who could land another major handicap prize with Before Midnight.

The ten-year-old scored on his only previous trip to Cheltenham in October 2021, comfortably beating that year’s Grand Annual winner Sky Pirate by six lengths. That experience of the Old course will stand the veteran in good stead and form figures of 334 this term are not a concern, given nine of the last 13 winners of the Grand Annual had failed to get their heads in front during the season before triumphing at the festival.

Before Midnight looks better treated than most with his rating of 143, 1lb lower than his last winning mark. The 11st 2lb he will shoulder catches the eye, as seven of the last nine winners have carried over 11st to victory.

Read these next:

The Cheltenham Ultimate Guide 2023, out Friday, March 3. Order your copy .