'It's like the World Cup!' - surprise as second French horse aimed at Stayers' Hurdle

The French challenge for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle has unexpectedly doubled with the news that is being prepared for the Cheltenham race in a fortnight's time.

His trainer, Hugo Merienne, flew over to attend a pre-festival press conference on Wednesday, where he revealed that he and the horse's owner, Nicolas de Lageneste, had formed the ambitious plan after seeing France's Gold Tweet dominate the Cleeve Hurdle in January.

In common with Gold Tweet, Henri Le Farceur is not entered in the Stayers' Hurdle and will have to be supplemented at a cost of £14,000. But the Lamorlaye-based Merienne said: "It's a bit of a dream for us to come here. It's like the World Cup. So let's try.

"It'll be good fun. He's a nice horse. He's one of the top French hurdlers just now, maybe a top-three horse. He won his Grade 3 and his Grade 2. He's a really tough horse and he'll like the distance."

Gold Tweet: a surprise winner of the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham in January Credit: Edward Whitaker

The six-year-old's three most recent successes have come at Auteuil, so it's interesting to hear Merienne suggest that the undulations of Cheltenham might suit the horse better.

Looking out at Prestbury Park from the top floor of the Princess Royal Stand, the trainer said: "I think he'll fit the racecourse. I'm not sure he's a big fan of Auteuil. He's won there a few times but I always thought I would like to see him somewhere else.

"I don't think these hills will be a problem for him. Actually, he probably will like them."

Merienne said he'd had a Cheltenham tilt in mind for the horse but originally imagined it would be next year and possibly over fences. Events in January changed his mind as Henri Le Farceur continued in good form after his career-best success at Auteuil the previous month, while Gold Tweet defied odds of 14-1 in the Cleeve, suggesting that French stayers compare favourably with their British rivals.

It was also in Merienne's mind that a spring campaign in France would probably mean racing over shorter distances and perhaps bumping into the likes of the promising Il Est Francais, part-owned by Lageneste.

William Hill were first to price up Henri Le Farceur, introducing him at 33-1, much bigger than the 10-1 available about Gold Tweet. What did Merienne make of that?

"To be fair, it's complicated to judge. We don't have many points of comparison." But he noted that Henri Le Farceur's latest success came in the Prix Leon Olry Roederer, which was the last race won by Baracouda before making his first trip to England and hacking up in the Long Walk Hurdle. Baracouda won back-to-back Stayers' Hurdles 20 years ago.

The hope is that James Reveley will be fit to ride Henri Le Farceur but the Yorkshireman has not ridden since a fall at Pau in mid-February.

Paddy Power: 9-4 Blazing Khal, 4 Teahupoo, 9-2 Marie's Rock, 11-2 Home By The Lee, 6 Flooring Porter, 9 Klassical Dream, 10 Sir Gerhard 10 Gold Tweet, 14 Ashdale Bob, Buzz, Paisley Park, 16 bar

Read these next:

The Cheltenham Ultimate Guide 2023, out Friday, March 3. Order your copy .