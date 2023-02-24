'He could make up into a Gold Cup horse' - Barry Connell dreaming big with his exciting Grade 1 pair

Barry Connell believes could one day be a Gold Cup contender as he prepares to unleash him alongside stablemate Marine Nationale at Cheltenham.

The seven-year-old confirmed the immense promise of his maiden hurdle victory when defeating a strong field in the Grade 1 Nathaniel Lacy Novice Hurdle over two miles and six furlongs at the Dublin Racing Festival this month and his trainer was impressed with the way he saw out the trip.

He said: "Good Land has progressed nicely. He's a strong, mature horse. At Leopardstown, he took a lead from Weveallbeencaught but was left in front the whole way up the straight, which is a difficult thing to do at that track."