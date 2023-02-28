'Edwardstone is exactly where we want him' - Alan King's star in strong work and set for Cheltenham

has told Racing Post Weekender readers he has second favourite "exactly where we want him" following a minor setback.

The trainer revealed last month that last year's Arkle Chase winner had been lame with a bruised foot following his run in the Clarence House at Cheltenham and that it took five or six days to get him back sound.

But x-rays were clear, no further problems have emerged and King wrote in his column to be published on Wednesday: "I'm delighted to say that it's all systems go for Edwardstone now.

"He worked last Wednesday, did another strong piece on Saturday and is exactly where we want him. He's in a good place, with no issues since the lameness he showed after his run in the Clarence House."

Edwardstone, who finished a head second to Editeur De Gite in the Clarence House, has been a leading contender for the Champion Chase since he landed the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown by nine lengths in December.

King won the two-mile chasers' championship event with Voy Por Ustedes in 2007 and is finalising plans for this year's contender.

"Edwardstone has three or four more strong bits of work to do between now and Cheltenham and he'll school next week," the trainer wrote.

"I'm not sure whether or not we'll take him for an awayday. It can take the freshness off a horse like him and it was important before the Tingle Creek as he'd not run all season. We'll see how he works this week before deciding whether to do it again."

Edwardstone, who gave King his first Cheltenham Festival winner for seven years when landing the Arkle last season, is a best-priced 15-8 for the Champion Chase with Energumene, who finished a place behind him in the Clarence House, heading the market at a top offer of 13-8.

Read about racing writer of the year Peter Thomas's morning with Alan King and Edwardstone in Saturday's Racing Post - or online for Members' Club Ultimate subscribers on Friday.

