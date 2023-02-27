'I think he's got a lovely chance' - Paul Nicholls excited by Gold Cup challenge with Bravemansgame

Paul Nicholls believes has "a lovely chance" in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup and said Britain's leading hope was in "great shape" for the festival showpiece.

Bravemansgame is the shortest-priced British-trained contender for the big race on March 17 and priced at a general 8-1 behind 13-8 favourite Galopin Des Champs.

The John Dance and Bryan Drew-owned eight-year-old won the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase by 14 lengths at Kempton in December and had the measure of L'Homme Presse when that rival exited at the last fence.

That was a career-best win and the 13-time champion jumps trainer believes Bravemansgame is more the finished article this campaign.

Nicholls, who is seeking a fifth Gold Cup victory, said: "We learned a few things about him last year and you never stop learning how to train them. I think we've got it right now and the one thing he did at Kempton was stay on. He didn't get the best of passages in the race until turning in, but he stayed on strongly and horses who win King Georges win Gold Cups.

"I think he's in great shape and in a great place, so I think he's got a lovely chance and I'd love to win the Gold Cup again – it's what we all do it for."

Bravemansgame returns to the winner's enclosure after his big-race triumph at Kempton Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Ditcheat trainer is under no illusions about the task at hand in a race he first won with See More Business in 1999. He enjoyed a hat-trick between 2007 and 2009 with chasing greats Kauto Star and Denman.

Nicholls said at a Jockey Club media event: "If I had shown you a picture of Bravemansgame last year to now there'd be no comparison – he's a much, bigger stronger horse now.

"He's definitely in the mix. I think he's the best staying chaser in Britain. He's probably proved that, but now he's got to go and run the biggest race of his life."

bet365: 5-4 Galopin Des Champs, 6 A Plus Tard, 13-2 Stattler, 7 Noble Yeats, 8 Bravemansgame, 10 Conflated, 12 Ahoy Senor, Protektorat, 16 Sounds Russian, 20 bar



