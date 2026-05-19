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'I was waking up every day in pain, struggling to ride out - deciding to stop was the best thing I ever did'
Lambourn correspondent Liam Headd sits down with jockey Eddy Greatrex as he continues a remarkable return to the saddle
Every jockey’s journey to the top is shaped by sacrifice, setbacks and determination, but Eddy Greatrex has faced more obstacles than most. His path to this stage of his career has been anything but straightforward.
In 2018, he was arguably the most promising young rider in the sport, having partnered 72 winners in a year. Then, just three years later, injury meant he was forced to walk away.
Now, though, the 27-year-old is flying high again. Having returned to the saddle in 2024, he rode 58 winners last year and already has another 23 in the bag this term, including the Lincoln. It's been a remarkable renaissance.
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Published on inThe Lambourn Interview
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