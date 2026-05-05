'I'm going to miss it' - key ally to Barry Hills, who even rode a Derby winner in Kenya, bows out after an incredible life in racing

Those at the heart of the sport in Lambourn have come from different walks of life to this point, but few will be able to replicate the journey that Billy Nicholson has experienced as he prepares to bow out on a career of nearly 60 years in racing.

Nicholson turns 75 in November and has long said that was the age at which he would bow out. But he still retains all that enthusiasm he first felt when he came across horses at an early age, as he demonstrates day in, day out, riding several lots for Charlie Hills at Faringdon Place, which has been home to the Hills family since the 1990s and his workplace for much of the past 30-odd years.

The Valley of the Racehorse is certainly not all that Nicholson knows, however. He rode winners in Kenya and Saudi Arabia, and with his father having been in the army, his early life also involved seven years in Germany followed by another two and a half years in Hong Kong.