What we can look forward to in 2026: the dazzling cast of Flat contenders staying in training next year

The Flat season may be winding down but with it has come news of a wealth of star names who will remain in training next year. From Arc champions to Champion Stakes winners and Breeders’ Cup heroes, here are ten of the best you can look forward to seeing again in 2026.

This seven-year-old sprinter has continued to reward her Australian trainer Henry Dwyer. Until the 2024 season she had been campaigned exclusively in her homeland, but she has since reached new heights in Britain.

Asfoora: parading down the track after her Nunthorpe win Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

She first caught attention with a stunning victory in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot last year and went on to deliver several strong performances throughout this season.

Asfoora could not quite defend her title 12 months later at Ascot, but she bounced back with a brilliant display to power home in the Nunthorpe Stakes.

After a below-par effort in the Flying Five, she set the record straight on her final start. Despite a passport scare before the Prix de l’Abbaye, she managed to make history to become the first Australian-trained runner to win at the top level in France.

Francis Graffard’s runner was unstoppable during the second half of 2025 and looks certain to keep turning heads next year. After finally ending his Group 1 hoodoo at Saint-Cloud in June, he then became only the second horse to win both the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Champion Stakes in the same year.

Calandagan wins the King George Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Even when not winning, the gelding has proved remarkably consistent, never finishing outside the frame. He should continue to excel over middle distances next season, with repeat victories in Ascot's major races surely top of the agenda.

The Aga Khan Studs know they have a remarkable runner on their hands with their Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe hero. One of the most impressive performers to emerge from France, the three-year-old colt outbattled Minnie Hauk in the straight to win by a head and claim Europe's biggest and most prestigious Flat prize.

Daryz returns to the winner's enclosure after winning the Arc Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Daryz only made his debut in April and rapidly progressed through the ranks, with a below-par run in the Juddmonte International the only disappointment of a superb season. There is every chance he can continue his upward trajectory in 2026.

It was far from plain sailing in the end for this Juddmonte-owned three-year-old, but he remains an exciting prospect heading into next season. With two Group 1 victories to his name, including a career-best performance in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, Field Of Gold’s last two outings proved disappointing.

Field Of Gold romped to victory in the St James's Palace Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

It’s hard to forget his fourth-place finish in the Sussex Stakes, where 150-1 outsider Qirat caused a monster shock. History repeated itself in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day, when the world’s second-highest-rated horse could manage only fifth behind 100-1 winner Cicero's Gift.

Despite all that, he remains an exciting contender for next year and connections will be hopeful he can rediscover his form which saw him branded as potentially the best miler since Kingman earlier in the year.

One of the highest-rated sprinters this year, the four-year-old will be a fascinating runner to follow into next season.

Lazzat wins the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

French trainer Jerome Reynier is no stranger to targeting prestigious international contests with this Wathnan Racing-owned runner, having campaigned him in Hong Kong and Australia in 2024 and a visit to Saudi Arabia or Dubai now looks likely.

He has continued to display immense talent throughout the season and will have further opportunities to replicate his strong showing from the Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot. His most recent outing, however, ended in defeat in last month's Champions Sprint, when he was denied a neck by 200-1 outsider Powerful Glory.

Aidan O’Brien has enjoyed a thrilling season with this three-year-old filly, who has consistently delivered in top company.

Minnie Hauk (purple silks) goes down by a head in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe Credit: ANNA KURTH/AFP via Getty Images

The Frankel filly landed a treble of Oaks victories, with her Yorkshire Oaks success arguably the most impressive of the lot. She was then denied a head by Daryz when encountering soft ground in the Arc, which was still an excellent effort given the conditions.

The Breeders’ Cup perhaps came a little too soon, less than a month after that tough Arc run, but she still remains a fascinating prospect for next year.

The Godolphin miler went two places better than his previous attempt in the Breeders’ Cup Mile, and the four-year-old colt will be one to watch again come next spring.

After getting his head back in front for the first time since his 2024 Sussex Stakes win when taking the Woodbine Mile, he then powered home at Del Mar for Charlie Appleby.

Notable Speech wins the Breeders' Cup Mile Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

He also finished second in the Prix Jacques le Marois after a tricky run with no clear passage, and more international assignments can await the 2,000 Guineas winner.

This Godolphin runner has provided some memorable battles with Ballydoyle’s Delacroix over the course of the season, and the four-year-old colt, who this year competed at the highest level in every race bar his seasonal reappearance, looks certain to lock horns with more stars for John and Thady Gosden next year.

Ombudsman: beaten favourite in the Champion Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Ombudsman produced a career-best performance to win the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, earning an RPR of 130 with a commanding two-length victory, and shone again when finishing second in the Champion Stakes behind Calandagan.

With that kind of form in the bank, there’s every reason to expect more top-class performances when he turns five.

Another Godolphin star, the seven-year-old was seen a handful of times this year, but he never disappointed his fans, winning all four outings in Britain.

His Gold Cup win at Royal Ascot looked effortless, making all to win by a decisive seven lengths, having finished just a length behind the marvellous Kyprios the year before.

Trawlerman: William Buick gives his mount a pat after winning the Long Distance Cup at Ascot last month Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

He went on to capture the Lonsdale Cup at York in August before putting any lingering doubts to rest, cementing his status as one of the best stayers in training with a commanding victory in the Long Distance Cup on Champions Day.

Having amassed just shy of £12 million in career earnings, this globetrotter looks set to continue his pursuit of lucrative prizes in 2026 for Godolphin.

Rebel's Romance: Billy Loughnane celebrates winning the Preis von Berlin in August Credit: galoppfoto.de

In the Grosser Preis von Berlin, he handed Billy Loughnane a first Group 1 triumph while himself securing his eighth top-level victory.

The seven-year-old has continued to shine since, including in defeat, and most notably delivered a standout performance in the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic, which he won by three and a half lengths at Belmont.

He was denied a third victory in the Breeders’ Cup Turf by the fresher Ethical Diamond, leaving the question of where Charlie Appleby’s international star will head in 2026.

