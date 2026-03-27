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Former Amo trainer Raphael Freire leaves Kia Joorabchian's organisation

Kia Joorabchian and trainer Raphael Freire (left)
Raphael Freire (left) had been a major figure in the Amo Racing operationCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Raphael Freire, who was installed as Amo Racing’s first trainer at Freemason Lodge after it was purchased from Sir Michael Stoute, has left the organisation.

Asked on Friday if he was no longer working for Amo Racing, Freire said: “That’s correct.” He declined to speak further, but the Racing Post understands that the former trainer is set to return to Norway with his work visa no longer valid after leaving his employer.

A former jockey, Brazilian Freire had been training in Norway before joining Kia Joorabchian’s outfit, first as assistant to Dominic Ffrench Davis in Lambourn and, subsequently, as a trainer in his own right starting in June 2024.

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Deputy industry editor

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