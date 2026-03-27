'I'd love to say I'll be back in four weeks but I'll play it by ear!' - Josephine Gordon on the way back from hearing operation

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One-time champion apprentice Josephine Gordon hopes to be back race-riding in about four weeks' time as she continues her recovery from a successful operation to address her loss of hearing.

In January, the 32-year-old revealed to the Racing Post that she had spent the past seven years battling increasing deafness in both ears, which affected her riding career.

Gordon, who hoped initially to return for the start of the Flat turf season this weekend, had an operation to replace a bone in her right ear in January from which she has had a gentle recovery, owing to issues such as balance. She was initially not allowed to drive.

Thankfully, the second female rider to partner 100 winners in a year is back in the saddle in Newmarket and is feeling positive about the season ahead.

Simon and Ed Crisford supporting Josephine Gordon Pic: Edward Whitaker Credit: Edward Whitaker

She said: “I’ve been into Simon and Ed Crisford's this week as well as riding my own horse at home, and my balance is good and I’ve stopped having dizzy spells. It’s a strange operation to come back from as when it’s broken bones you know where you are. I’ve been up to the Injured Jockeys Fund facility at Peter O’Sullevan House quite a bit.”

Aiding a recovery from hearing loss is also a new thing for the IJF. Gordon said: “They’re most used to jockeys with fractures, or head injuries and concussion, but hopefully it will help if someone in the future has similar hearing problems.”

Gordon, who last rode at Lingfield on January 12, added of her progress: “ If you asked me two weeks ago when would I be back riding I'd have had no idea, but I’m glad to be back in the saddle. I'd love to say I’ll be back in four weeks but I’ll play it by ear!“

Gordon added: “Since the operation I’ve been a lot more confident in starting conversations with people now that I know I can hear them and not continually saying pardon as before.

“I’ve had my right ear done and they say to have the other one done in a year’s time to space it out, but after what I’ve been through I’ll probably leave it a little longer.”

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'A lot of people have thought I was rude but it’s just that I can’t hear people' - Josephine Gordon reveals seven-year battle against deafness

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