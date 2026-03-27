MPs criticise government for letting down British racing and call for end to affordability checks

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British racing has been let down by the government’s decision not to reform the levy rate but must now “speak with a stronger unified voice” to prevent the imposition of affordability checks, according to MPs.

Dan Carden and Nick Timothy, the chair and vice-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Racing and Bloodstock, as well as Jack Rankin, Conservative MP for Windsor, said not raising the levy rate – and failing to extend it to bets placed in Britain on overseas racing – would cripple racing’s finances if combined with affordability checks coming fully into force following a pilot.

After gambling minister Baroness Twycross said on Wednesday that the government would not be making levy changes , BHA chief executive Brant Dunshea criticised the decision. However, he added the government would be “genuinely congratulated” if the brakes were put on affordability checks.

Carden, Labour MP for Liverpool Walton, encouraged racing to galvanise itself for challenging the government’s position on the levy and, in particular, on affordability checks.

He said: “I’m disappointed that the government has closed levy discussions with a poorer outcome for racing than was on the table before the last election. This should not be the end of the matter.

Dan Carden MP: "This should not be the end of the matter"

“It’s also widely acknowledged now that affordability checks will not have the intended benefits of reducing gambling harms, but will themselves do real harm to British racing. Racing does need to speak with a stronger unified voice and to put forward achievable asks of government for what will support our industry.”

Affordability checks, where punters are asked by bookmakers for sensitive financial documents to allow them to continue betting if hitting certain spend thresholds in a set period, have been undergoing a pilot operated by the Gambling Commission since last year. The commission has termed them financial risk assessments (FRAs).

The pilot has highlighted issues with conflicting information being provided by consumer credit agencies, resulting in the checks not being ‘frictionless’ as the government had desired. Nevertheless, there is a belief that the checks will be signed off by the regulator in May.

Nick Timothy, Conservative MP for West Suffolk, which contains Newmarket, said the carve-out provided by the government for racing on betting tax in last year’s budget would be pointless without addressing the levy and affordability checks.

Nick Timothy MP: "Affordability checks continue to hamper the horseracing industry. They are turning customers away"

He said: “I have called on ministers for months to work with the industry to find solutions on the levy and it is disappointing that they have not taken up this challenge.

“Affordability checks continue to hamper the horseracing industry. They are turning customers away and reducing turnover and, while we avoided the ‘Racing Tax’, the new taxes on gambling will have their effect on racing.

“Horseracing is an incredible economic asset and a cultural inheritance we must cherish. To protect this industry and compete with other countries, ministers should think again and get on with the hard work of reform.”

Having knocked back levy reform, the government needs to “pause and think again” on affordability checks, according to Rankin, whose constituency contains Ascot and Windsor racecourses, as they would “devastate” an industry vital to the economy and culture of the area.

He said: “The government needs to pause and think again about these checks, which will blow a massive hole in the sport’s finances. Affordability checks were Conservative policy in our last government, but like so much that went wrong, this was because we failed to be true to our principles. These checks do not work and they cannot be made to work.

“They breach any sense of civil liberties and instead of protecting punters from gambling harm, they will drive them to illegal betting sites where they are at greater risk of suffering harm and being ripped off.

“They will devastate racing’s finances and put at risk something that is loved by millions of us across Britain. They are wrong and we know they are wrong. We will readily back the government if it does the right thing and scraps these checks now.”

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