Rex Dingle out until new season after breaking his leg in Taunton incident

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Rex Dingle is facing a period on the sidelines after breaking bones in his leg in an incident at Taunton on Tuesday.

His mount, Crest Of Arms, lost his action and crashed through a rail in the early stages of a bumper, leaving Dingle with two fractures.

The rider celebrated success in the Great Yorkshire Chase aboard Dartmoor Pirate and the Badger Beers on Gustavian this season. He said it was "frustrating" that his campaign had been cut short and he could be out for six months.

Dingle said: "It's a dislocated fracture to my ankle and a fracture to my fibula. It's been pretty sore, to be honest.

"I'm in contact with Jerry Hill [BHA chief medical adviser] and we're planning an operation in the next week or so. There are a few options. We're just weighing up which is the best. One of the consultants said it could be six months but we haven't really got that far yet. We're waiting to find out if I'll have an operation on Thursday or April 9.

"It's a shame as it's been a good season with a couple of nice winners. It's a bit frustrating to miss the last six weeks and May too, which is an important month to start off. Luckily it was just my leg and nothing worse."

Dingle, who is attached to the Anthony Honeyball stable, has already beaten last season's tally for winners and prize-money, with 22 winners and close to £500,000 achieved this season. His best haul of 39 winners was achieved in the 2022-23 campaign.

He added: "I had plenty nice rides on Saturdays and those good winners too, picking up some nice prize-money on the way. It's frustrating not to finish the season.

"I'm doing okay, my girlfriend has been looking after me well and plenty of jockeys have visited me too."

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