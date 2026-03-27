Major blow for Willie Mullins as Ballyburn is ruled out for this season and next

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Willie Mullins has been dealt a blow after the top-class Ballyburn was ruled out for the rest of this season and the next campaign due to injury.

The eight-year-old looked near to his top-class best when finishing runner-up behind Home By The Lee in the Stayers' Hurdle at this month's Cheltenham Festival. However, he will be off the track for a significant period of time following his setback.

Mullins told the Sporting Life: "Ballyburn has unfortunately sustained an injury that will rule him out for the rest of this season and next year too. It's very disappointing given how well he ran at Cheltenham."

Owned by Ronnie Bartlett and football player agent David Manasseh, Ballyburn had failed to win in three starts in a topsy-turvy season. Having started it with a nose defeat to Teahupoo in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse, he was a well-beaten third behind that rival in Leopardstown's Christmas Hurdle.

However, he ran an admirable race in defeat in the Stayers' Hurdle, when he was short of room at the final flight. Had he won the race, it would have meant Mullins and rider Paul Townend would have won the four championship contests at this year's festival.

Ballyburn made a hugely promising start to his career with just one defeat in his first nine starts. He was one of the leading novice hurdlers during the 2023-24 season, impressively winning at the Dublin Racing Festival, in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle and at the Punchestown festival.

He had an up-and-down time over fences last season. After impressively winning his chasing debut at Punchestown, he was comprehensively beaten by Sir Gino in the Wayward Lad Novices' Chase.

Despite winning the Ladbrokes Novice Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival, he disappointed when fifth as the odds-on favourite in last year's Brown Advisory Novices' Chase. He reverted to hurdles after being beaten at last year's Punchestown festival over fences.

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