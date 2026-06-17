Racecourses

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14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Horse racing tips
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Royal Ascot
Play of the day
After a 28-1 winner on Wednesday, Paul Kealy takes aim at day three at Royal Ascot - and he's siding with a red-hot trainer
Top tipsters
'There is plenty more to come from this well-regarded sort' - Harry Wilson with his best bets for every race on day two of Royal Ascot
Free tips
Royal Ascot Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £400,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
'He's well capable of winning a big one' - Tom Segal reckons the Gosdens are in for a massive day at Royal Ascot
Pricewise
Paul Kealy has nailed a 28-1 winner at Royal Ascot - don't miss his selections for the rest of day two
Top tipsters
Best Epsom Derby betting offers 2026: claim £600+ in free bets for the Derby Festival
Betting offers
Sky Bet free bets: get £50 for the 2025 Epsom Derby
Betting offers
Don't miss our exclusive price boost on this Grade 1 double for day two of Aintree with bet365 after Thursday's winner
Aintree Tips
Don't miss our exclusive price boost on this Grade 1 double for day one of Aintree with bet365
Aintree Tips
Home
Horse racing tips
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Royal Ascot
Play of the day
After a 28-1 winner on Wednesday, Paul Kealy takes aim at day three at Royal Ascot - and he's siding with a red-hot trainer
Top tipsters
'There is plenty more to come from this well-regarded sort' - Harry Wilson with his best bets for every race on day two of Royal Ascot
Free tips
Royal Ascot Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £400,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
'There is plenty more to come from this well-regarded sort' - Harry Wilson with his best bets for every race on day two of Royal Ascot
Free tips
Royal Ascot Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £400,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
'He's well capable of winning a big one' - Tom Segal reckons the Gosdens are in for a massive day at Royal Ascot
Pricewise
Paul Kealy has nailed a 28-1 winner at Royal Ascot - don't miss his selections for the rest of day two
Top tipsters
Best Epsom Derby betting offers 2026: claim £600+ in free bets for the Derby Festival
Betting offers
Sky Bet free bets: get £50 for the 2025 Epsom Derby
Betting offers
Don't miss our exclusive price boost on this Grade 1 double for day two of Aintree with bet365 after Thursday's winner
Aintree Tips
Don't miss our exclusive price boost on this Grade 1 double for day one of Aintree with bet365
Aintree Tips