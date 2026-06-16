Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingPricewise
premium
'He's well capable of winning a big one' - Tom Segal reckons the Gosdens are in for a massive day at Royal Ascot
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every day on racingpost.com.
Racing Post+ tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPricewise
Last updated
Copy
more inPricewise
- 'She could take her form to a totally new level' - Tom Segal with five fancies on day one of Royal Ascot
- Tom Segal is taking on red-hot favourite Diamond Necklace in Sunday's Prix de Diane
- 'His trainer is in red-hot form and he should be ideally suited by this race' - Tom Segal has five tips for Saturday's ITV action
- Tom Segal tipped the Oaks winner at 25-1 ante-post - these are his fancies for Derby day at Epsom on Saturday
- 'He finished with loads left in the tank' - Tom Segal with three selections for Oaks day at Epsom
more inPricewise
- 'She could take her form to a totally new level' - Tom Segal with five fancies on day one of Royal Ascot
- Tom Segal is taking on red-hot favourite Diamond Necklace in Sunday's Prix de Diane
- 'His trainer is in red-hot form and he should be ideally suited by this race' - Tom Segal has five tips for Saturday's ITV action
- Tom Segal tipped the Oaks winner at 25-1 ante-post - these are his fancies for Derby day at Epsom on Saturday
- 'He finished with loads left in the tank' - Tom Segal with three selections for Oaks day at Epsom