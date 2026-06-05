Best Epsom Derby betting offers 2026: claim £600+ in free bets for the Derby Festival

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Best Epsom Derby 2026 betting offers and free bets

Looking for the best Epsom Derby Festival betting offers? The 2026 Epsom Derby takes place at 4pm this Saturday and we've put together a list of the Epsom Derby free bets and betting offers for you to claim ahead of one of the biggest flat races of the season.

Whether you want to bet on the Epsom Derby online, compare betting sites, or claim the latest free bet offers, you can get up to £600+ in betting offers from selected bookmakers during the festival.

There are some top betting offers for this week's racing, and you can get up to £600 in free bets for the 2026 Epsom Derby.

Total may vary based on the bookmakers you're already registered with

How to claim Epsom Derby betting offers

Wondering how to bet on the Epsom Derby festival? Here’s a simple guide:

Open an account with a bookmaker

Deposit the required amount (often £5–£10)

Place a qualifying bet on selected markets

Receive free bets or bonus credits once conditions are met

Use rewards on eligible races across the Epsom Derby Festival card

Most offers can be used on selected races across the Derby Festival, including the Oaks, Derby and supporting handicaps.

On Epsom Derby day, you can claim £2,000+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available for the Flat season

2026 Epsom Derby Preview

There are several Group races across the two-day meeting including the Betfred Oaks and Coolmore Coronation Cup , but the Epsom Derby is the main event and all eyes will be on the showpiece race.

A field of 14 will go to post for the £2 million race, in which top trainer Aidan O'Brien is bidding for a fourth successive victory having won it with Lambourn, City of Troy and Auguste Rodin. O'Brien will also be aiming for a record-extending 12th Derby win in total and has a four-strong battalion this year, headlined by the favourite Benvenuto Cellini .

The Frankel colt, who will be ridden by Ryan Moore, is currently 2-1 in the betting, leading the market ahead of Item for Andrew Balding, who won one of the key trials, the Dante, in good fashion. Current third favourite Pierre Bonnard has always been fancied by the O'Brien camp but disappointed in both Leopardstown trials.

Only two British trainers have the Derby in the last 10 years, Charlie Appleby, who saddles no Derby or Oaks contenders this year, and Sir Michael Stoute who's now retired.

Maltese Cross for William Haggas and Ancient Egypt for Charlie Johnston are two of the home contingent looking to join the list.

James J Braddock is an interesting contender for Joseph O'Brien. he beat Pierre Bonnard in the Leopardstown Derby trial and Joseph will be looking for a first win in the race as a trainer after success with Australia and Camelot in the Derby as a jockey.

Epsom Derby day schedule

Saturday, June 6, 2026

Epsom Derby FAQs

What is the Epsom Derby?

The Epsom Derby is a Classic race run over a mile and a half for three-year-old colts. It is one of the most prestigious contests in horse racing, and a race that owners, trainers, and jockeys dream of winning. Success in the Derby not only brings sporting glory but can also significantly enhance a horse’s future breeding value.

When is the Epsom Derby Festival?

The Epsom Derby Festival takes place on Friday 5 June and Saturday 6 June. The Oaks for fillies headlines the Friday card, with the Derby itself on Saturday.

Where is the Derby run?

The Derby is run at Epsom racecourse over a distance of a mile and a half.

Why is the Derby important?

The Derby is widely regarded as the ultimate test of a three-year-old colt, combining speed, stamina and class in one of the sport's most demanding races.

What other races take place during the festival?

As well as the Derby, their is the Oaks ran on Friday and the Group 1 Coronation Cup on the Saturday which is set to feature the worlds best racehorse Calandagan.

For more expert insight, check out our racing tips.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.