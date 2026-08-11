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Exclusive Aintree racing tips for Members Club subscribers. Click the odds button to compare prices and place your bets with your preferred bookmaker.

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Find the full list of free Aintree racing tips. Click the odds button to compare prices and place your bets with your preferred bookmaker.

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Whether it’s the momentous day of the Grand National or other big occasions, our guide gives you everything you need to know.

Here is the Racing Post’s ultimate guide to betting at Aintree, including trainer and jockey angles, and more Aintree tips.

There are a few other races staged on the famous National course, with the majority of the action taking place on the Mildmay course over regulation fences and hurdles.

The £1 million contest is the highlight of the three-day Grand National meeting in April, which features a host of Grade 1 races and follows on from the previous month's Cheltenham Festival.

Aintree is a jumps course that is home to the world's most famous horse race, the Grand National.

Aintree Track Features

Authors: Graeme Rodway and Andrew Dietz



Aintree has two left-handed courses, the National course with its famous spruce fences and the Mildmay course for the regulation races.

The Grand National circuit is 2m2f and has big fences with drops on the landing side, many of which, such as Becher’s Brook, The Chair, Foinavon, Valentine’s and the Canal Turn, have become renowned for providing a stern jumping test.

Although not quite as daunting as it once was, the course is still a formidable challenge for horse and rider, requiring balance, athleticism and bravery. Once all the fences have been safely negotiated, there is a long and searching run-in after the last, around 494 yards and including the Elbow.

Aintree is a typical flat track with sharp left-handed bends at either end of the course.

The Mildmay course, on the inside of the National course, is 1m3f with conventional birch fences, which are stiff.

The track is known for favouring speed but it can also test stamina. As a general rule, you need a horse who can get into a rhythm, travel powerfully and see out the trip strongly.

The surface is among the most consistent you will find anywhere and although it can ride testing in the winter months, the Grand National meeting normally provides proper spring ground.

Key Aintree tips (betting takeaway): Look for horses who jump and travel well, find a rhythm and have no problem seeing out the trip.

Aintree Key Races

The Grand National (4m2½f, Premier Handicap Chase, April) - the world's most famous chase provides a unique spectacle and is a race where legends are made. The ultimate test of a racehorse, it requires the perfect blend of agility, speed and stamina. The race's most famous winner is the iconic Red Rum, who is the only horse to win the Grand National three times. In recent years, Tiger Roll captured the public's imagination with back-to-back wins in 2018 and 2019.

Liverpool Hurdle (3m½f, Hurdle, Grand National meeting in April) - A Grade 1 contest attracting top staying hurdlers from across Britain and Ireland, often featuring horses who contested the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham. It highlights the endurance side of jump racing at Aintree, with the legendary stayer Big Buck's winning it a record four times.

Melling Chase (2m4f, Chase, Grand National meeting in April) - One of Aintree’s top chases and a key middle-distance test, this Grade 1 features elite chasers often coming from the Champion Chase or Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham. Moscow Flyer, Monet's Garden, Master Minded and Sprinter Sacre feature on the illustrious roll of honour.

Aintree Hurdle (2m4f, Hurdle, Grand National meeting in April) - A Grade 1 hurdle on the Mildmay course that often features Champion Hurdle types. It has been won by some of the best hurdles around, with Morley Street and Al Eile among the multiple winners.

Aintree Bowl (3m1f, Chase, Grand National meeting in April) - A top-tier staying chase at the meeting, which is often a target for horses coming on from the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Paul Nicholls is responsible for two of the recent dual winners in Silviniaco Conti and Clan Des Obeaux.

Manifesto Novices’ Chase (2m4f, Chase, Grand National meeting in April) - A key early test for rising novice chasers, often drawing high-profile runners from the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival.





Topham Chase (2m5f, Chase on the Grand National course, Grand National meeting in April) - A challenging handicap over the iconic National fences. It might not be as prestigious as the National itself, but it's a fan favourite that tests bravery and jumping precision.

Old Roan Chase (2m4f, Chase, October) - One of the first major races of the jumps season, this Grade 2 limited handicap is contested by a high-quality field of runners making their comebacks.

Becher Chase (3m1½f, Chase on the Grand National course, December) - A winter highlight and a recognised trial for the Grand National, which is run over the same fences and often helps connections gauge a horse’s suitability for the spring spectacle.

Key Aintree tips (betting takeaway): Paul Nicholls is the man to follow in the Aintree Bowl, having daddled two recent dual winners.

Aintree Course Bias

It’s generally the case that front-runners perform better over fences than over hurdles and that is definitely the case at Aintree. The Grand National often goes to a horse who has the ability to race keenly up towards the front and it takes a lot of luck, and ability, to come from behind here.

Don’t discount hold-up horses over hurdles. They strike at a higher rate than they do over fences at the course and the long straight, with only three hurdles, often helps their cause.

Key Aintree tips (betting takeaway): Look for front-runners over fences, particularly over the Grand National course, but don’t be put off by hold-up performer over hurdles.

Expert View: Who to bet on Aintree

Nobody has saddled more winners at Aintree this decade than Dan Skelton, but his strike-rate is lower than that of Paul Nicholls and Willie Mullins, who are close to him.

Mullins, in particular, has enjoyed increasing success over recent years and that is particularly true in the Grand National. He will hold the key to the big race this year.

Harry Skelton leads the riding statistics thanks to his close association with his brother, but look out for when Mark Walsh makes the journey across from Ireland. He operates at a significantly higher strike-rate at this course than he does at any other in Britain.

Course form is key, as it is at any track, while the ability to jump and travel while holding a good position is just as important here as it is at anywhere. It is a speed track after all.

That goes some way to explaining why Saint Des Saints and Walk In The Park are the two leading sires at the track. Their progeny should be given maximum attention here.



