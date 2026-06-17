- More
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Royal Ascot
Mezcala
6.10 Ascot
You can obviously make cases for loads in the Buckingham Palace Stakes (6.10), which is yet another ludicrously competitive handicap, but my sole selection is Mezcala.
The Jack Channon-trained four-year-old has looked a seriously progressive horse in two runs this season, first winning the Lincoln consolation with plenty to spare, and then finishing third to Classic and Indalo in a decent handicap at Newbury on Lockinge day.
He was on trial for the Hunt Cup at Newbury, but needed to win to have a chance of getting in, and was unfortunately drawn in stall one of 15 runners on a day when the stands'-side rail looked to be a lot faster than anywhere else.
In the circumstances he did really well to finish where he did, and while he clearly gets a mile well, I can't believe a drop in trip to this stiff 7f is going to be much of a bother to him.
Racing Post+ Ultimate and Tipping subscribers can read all of Paul Kealy's tips below . . .
'His trainer is mustard with stayers' - Paul Kealy predicts Gold Cup upset among seven tips on day three at Royal Ascot
Royal Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £400,000 guaranteed pool on Thursday
'If the rain comes she's a big player' - Denis Harney with two tips at Leopardstown on Thursday evening
Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners on day three of Royal Ascot
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inPlay of the day
Last updated
- Get 60-1 on England to win or draw against Croatia with Paddy Power
- England vs Croatia: get 60-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Royal Ascot Duke of Cambridge Stakes betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Coral
- Best Royal Ascot day two betting offers: get £700+ in free bets for Wednesday's racing
- Betfred Royal Ascot day two offer: get £50 in free bets for Wednesday's racing
- Get 60-1 on England to win or draw against Croatia with Paddy Power
- England vs Croatia: get 60-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Royal Ascot Duke of Cambridge Stakes betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Coral
- Best Royal Ascot day two betting offers: get £700+ in free bets for Wednesday's racing
- Betfred Royal Ascot day two offer: get £50 in free bets for Wednesday's racing