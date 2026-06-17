Paul Kealy's play of the day at Royal Ascot

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Mezcala

6.10 Ascot

You can obviously make cases for loads in the Buckingham Palace Stakes (6.10), which is yet another ludicrously competitive handicap, but my sole selection is Mezcala .

The Jack Channon-trained four-year-old has looked a seriously progressive horse in two runs this season, first winning the Lincoln consolation with plenty to spare, and then finishing third to Classic and Indalo in a decent handicap at Newbury on Lockinge day.

He was on trial for the Hunt Cup at Newbury, but needed to win to have a chance of getting in, and was unfortunately drawn in stall one of 15 runners on a day when the stands'-side rail looked to be a lot faster than anywhere else.

In the circumstances he did really well to finish where he did, and while he clearly gets a mile well, I can't believe a drop in trip to this stiff 7f is going to be much of a bother to him.

Mezcala 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Jack Channon

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