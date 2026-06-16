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TippingPaul Kealy
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'He can be a major player' - Paul Kealy is backing Jamie Spencer to weave his magic as he picks out seven selections for day two
Our top tipster's strongest fancies for the second day of the royal meeting
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Published on inTop tipsters
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more inTop tipsters
- Paul Kealy takes aim at Royal Ascot with six selections for day one - including a big-priced Group 1 winner who has become 'the forgotten horse'
- 'I think he's a massive price' - Paul Kealy has five fancies after landing 17-2, 7-1 and 7-2 winners last Saturday
- 'I can't believe he'll be a maiden for much longer' - Paul Kealy with four Friday selections
- 'She's at her best when the mud is flying' - Paul Kealy has four tips for a likely rain-sodden Newbury on Thursday
- Graeme Rodway reckons his bet of the night at Kempton is 'open to more progress' with William Buick on board
more inBetting offers
- France vs Senegal: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- Best Royal Ascot day two betting offers: get £700+ in free bets for Wednesday's racing
- Ladbrokes World Cup offer: get 66-1 on Harry Kane to have a shot on target
- Harry Kane boosted to 66-1 to score or assist in England vs Croatia
- Best England World Cup betting offers: get up to £200+ in free bets and odds boosts
more inTop tipsters
- Paul Kealy takes aim at Royal Ascot with six selections for day one - including a big-priced Group 1 winner who has become 'the forgotten horse'
- 'I think he's a massive price' - Paul Kealy has five fancies after landing 17-2, 7-1 and 7-2 winners last Saturday
- 'I can't believe he'll be a maiden for much longer' - Paul Kealy with four Friday selections
- 'She's at her best when the mud is flying' - Paul Kealy has four tips for a likely rain-sodden Newbury on Thursday
- Graeme Rodway reckons his bet of the night at Kempton is 'open to more progress' with William Buick on board
more inBetting offers
- France vs Senegal: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- Best Royal Ascot day two betting offers: get £700+ in free bets for Wednesday's racing
- Ladbrokes World Cup offer: get 66-1 on Harry Kane to have a shot on target
- Harry Kane boosted to 66-1 to score or assist in England vs Croatia
- Best England World Cup betting offers: get up to £200+ in free bets and odds boosts