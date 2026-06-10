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TippingPaul Kealy
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'She's at her best when the mud is flying' - Paul Kealy has four tips for a likely rain-sodden Newbury on Thursday
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Published on inTop tipsters
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more inTop tipsters
- Graeme Rodway reckons his bet of the night at Kempton is 'open to more progress' with William Buick on board
- Robbie Wilders bids to follow last column's 5-2 winner and thinks 'everything looks in place for a big run' from this Carlisle sprinter
- Richard Birch tipped a 10-3 winner last week - he expects one of his three strong fancies to 'bolt up'
- 'He's improved a stone over hurdles and looks on a good Flat mark' - Tom Segal with his three tips for Sunday
- Paul Kealy opens up with a 7-2 winner on Oaks day - find out his remaining Friday fancies
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more inTop tipsters
- Graeme Rodway reckons his bet of the night at Kempton is 'open to more progress' with William Buick on board
- Robbie Wilders bids to follow last column's 5-2 winner and thinks 'everything looks in place for a big run' from this Carlisle sprinter
- Richard Birch tipped a 10-3 winner last week - he expects one of his three strong fancies to 'bolt up'
- 'He's improved a stone over hurdles and looks on a good Flat mark' - Tom Segal with his three tips for Sunday
- Paul Kealy opens up with a 7-2 winner on Oaks day - find out his remaining Friday fancies
more inBetting offers
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Mexico vs South Africa plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- How to bet on the World Cup 2026
- Get 60-1 for Mexico to win or draw vs South Africa with Sky Bet
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia
- Get 66-1 on Harry Kane to score at the 2026 World Cup with Ladbrokes