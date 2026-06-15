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TippingPaul Kealy
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Paul Kealy takes aim at Royal Ascot with six selections for day one - including a big-priced Group 1 winner who has become 'the forgotten horse'
Our top tipster's strongest fancies for the Tuesday of Royal Ascot
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Published on inTop tipsters
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more inTop tipsters
- 'I think he's a massive price' - Paul Kealy has five fancies after landing 17-2, 7-1 and 7-2 winners last Saturday
- 'I can't believe he'll be a maiden for much longer' - Paul Kealy with four Friday selections
- 'She's at her best when the mud is flying' - Paul Kealy has four tips for a likely rain-sodden Newbury on Thursday
- Graeme Rodway reckons his bet of the night at Kempton is 'open to more progress' with William Buick on board
- Robbie Wilders bids to follow last column's 5-2 winner and thinks 'everything looks in place for a big run' from this Carlisle sprinter
more inBetting offers
- bet365 Royal Ascot offer: bet £10 and get £30 in free bets for day one
- William Hill Royal Ascot free bets: get £30 for day one when you place a £10 bet
- Get £50 in free bets with Betfair's Royal Ascot offer
- Paddy Power Royal Ascot 2026 offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet just £5
- Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers and free bets: get up to £700
more inTop tipsters
- 'I think he's a massive price' - Paul Kealy has five fancies after landing 17-2, 7-1 and 7-2 winners last Saturday
- 'I can't believe he'll be a maiden for much longer' - Paul Kealy with four Friday selections
- 'She's at her best when the mud is flying' - Paul Kealy has four tips for a likely rain-sodden Newbury on Thursday
- Graeme Rodway reckons his bet of the night at Kempton is 'open to more progress' with William Buick on board
- Robbie Wilders bids to follow last column's 5-2 winner and thinks 'everything looks in place for a big run' from this Carlisle sprinter
more inBetting offers
- bet365 Royal Ascot offer: bet £10 and get £30 in free bets for day one
- William Hill Royal Ascot free bets: get £30 for day one when you place a £10 bet
- Get £50 in free bets with Betfair's Royal Ascot offer
- Paddy Power Royal Ascot 2026 offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet just £5
- Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers and free bets: get up to £700