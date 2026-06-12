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TippingPaul Kealy
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'I think he's a massive price' - Paul Kealy has five fancies after landing 17-2, 7-1 and 7-2 winners last Saturday
Our top tipster's strongest fancies at Sandown and York
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Published on inTop tipsters
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more inTop tipsters
- 'I can't believe he'll be a maiden for much longer' - Paul Kealy with four Friday selections
- 'She's at her best when the mud is flying' - Paul Kealy has four tips for a likely rain-sodden Newbury on Thursday
- Graeme Rodway reckons his bet of the night at Kempton is 'open to more progress' with William Buick on board
- Robbie Wilders bids to follow last column's 5-2 winner and thinks 'everything looks in place for a big run' from this Carlisle sprinter
- Richard Birch tipped a 10-3 winner last week - he expects one of his three strong fancies to 'bolt up'
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- Scotland vs Haiti: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Brazil vs Morocco: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tommy Fury to beat Eddie Hall
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia
more inTop tipsters
- 'I can't believe he'll be a maiden for much longer' - Paul Kealy with four Friday selections
- 'She's at her best when the mud is flying' - Paul Kealy has four tips for a likely rain-sodden Newbury on Thursday
- Graeme Rodway reckons his bet of the night at Kempton is 'open to more progress' with William Buick on board
- Robbie Wilders bids to follow last column's 5-2 winner and thinks 'everything looks in place for a big run' from this Carlisle sprinter
- Richard Birch tipped a 10-3 winner last week - he expects one of his three strong fancies to 'bolt up'
more inBetting offers
- Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers and free bets: get up to £700
- Scotland vs Haiti: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Brazil vs Morocco: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tommy Fury to beat Eddie Hall
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia