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TippingPaul Kealy
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'He has his perfect conditions for another big run' - Paul Kealy has three wagers on Friday
Our tipster has bets at Chepstow and the returning Brighton
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Published on inTop tipsters
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more inTop tipsters
- 'He is well handicapped and can prove a huge threat to the red-hot favourite' - Paul Kealy with his pick of the morning prices
- Paul Kealy kicks off his tips for Brigadier Gerard night with a 7-2 winner - find out his remaining Sandown fancies
- Graeme Rodway is excited about his best bet and has three wise Wednesday wagers
- 'She's well drawn to dominate' - Robbie Wilders bids to follow Sunday's 2-1 winner with three fancies on Tuesday
- Richard Birch has opened up with a 3-1 winner and has more bank holiday tips to run
more inTop tipsters
- 'He is well handicapped and can prove a huge threat to the red-hot favourite' - Paul Kealy with his pick of the morning prices
- Paul Kealy kicks off his tips for Brigadier Gerard night with a 7-2 winner - find out his remaining Sandown fancies
- Graeme Rodway is excited about his best bet and has three wise Wednesday wagers
- 'She's well drawn to dominate' - Robbie Wilders bids to follow Sunday's 2-1 winner with three fancies on Tuesday
- Richard Birch has opened up with a 3-1 winner and has more bank holiday tips to run