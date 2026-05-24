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'He should take the world of beating back at one of his favourite tracks' - Richard Birch has five bank holiday fancies
Our top tipster with selections at Cartmel and Redcar
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Published on inTop tipsters
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more inTop tipsters
- 'Any double-figure prices fail to do him justice' - Paul Kealy with three Friday bets
- Paul Kealy kicked off his Thursday tips with a well-backed 11-4 winner - find out his other fancies
- Graeme Rodway nailed an 18-1 winner in his Saturday Sizzlers column at the weekend and has two Wednesday wagers
- Robbie Wilders bids to follow last week's 11-4 winner with three Tuesday fancies - including a potential Royal Ascot handicap dark horse
- 'I fancy him strongly to follow up' - find out whose run last time Richard Birch believes has been underestimated
more inTop tipsters
- 'Any double-figure prices fail to do him justice' - Paul Kealy with three Friday bets
- Paul Kealy kicked off his Thursday tips with a well-backed 11-4 winner - find out his other fancies
- Graeme Rodway nailed an 18-1 winner in his Saturday Sizzlers column at the weekend and has two Wednesday wagers
- Robbie Wilders bids to follow last week's 11-4 winner with three Tuesday fancies - including a potential Royal Ascot handicap dark horse
- 'I fancy him strongly to follow up' - find out whose run last time Richard Birch believes has been underestimated