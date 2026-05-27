Live Q&A with Tom Segal - chat to our top tipster from 7pm this evening

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This evening, Racing Post+ Ultimate subscribers will have the opportunity to chat live with Pricewise guru Tom Segal in a special Q&A starting at 7pm.

Segal has long been the most revered tipster in Britain, striking fear into the hearts of bookmakers with his legendary Pricewise exploits, which have seen him carve out a reputation for finding big-priced winners.

He will be delighted to answer your questions on the Derby meeting and Royal Ascot as well as betting strategy and theory more widely.

Subscribers can talk to him directly from 7pm this evening, live on the Racing Post website and app.

Not a subscriber? Sign up now to receive 20 per cent off for a whole year, plus you’ll also have access to an enormous range of top racing content just in time for Epsom and Ascot, including Segal's expanded Ante-Post Pricewise series.

Ante-Post Pricewise:

'Six furlongs looks her optimum trip' - Tom Segal has 33-1 and 25-1 tips for the Commonwealth Cup

'They'll have him at fever pitch and he's the safest choice' - Tom Segal gives his selection for Ascot's day two highlight

'He's surely the one to be on' - Tom Segal has another strong Gold Cup fancy after tipping Trawlerman at 10-1 last year

Royal Ascot is almost upon us and what better way to prepare for the biggest race in the calendar than with the unrivalled insight offered by 'Pricewise' Tom Segal. Our top tipster is tackling the great summer festival in even more depth this year in an expanded Ante-Post Pricewise series. All his tips are exclusively available to Racing Post+ UItimate and Racing Post+ Tipping subscribers.. Pick the package that best suits your needs and sign up now using the code ASCOTPW20 to get 20% off either package for a full year.

Offer ends Tuesday 30th June 2026. New customers only. After the promotional period ends you will roll on to our standard pricing. No contract, no commitment, cancel any time.