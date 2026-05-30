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'It's hard to know where the ceiling of his ability lies' - Tom Segal with two double-priced fancies in French Derby
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- 'He could be a stone well in' - Tom Segal has four top tips for Carlisle's big day of ITV action
- 'He's flying under the radar and might be the best bet in the Derby' - Tom Segal's Epsom and Royal Ascot Q&A
- 'This stiffer track should play to his strengths' - Tom Segal has two tips for Sandown's evening meeting on Thursday
- Live Q&A with Tom Segal - chat to our top tipster from 7pm this evening
- Robbie Wilders has opened up with a 2-1 winner - find out who he's backing to beat the big two in the Irish 1,000 Guineas
more inPricewise
- 'He could be a stone well in' - Tom Segal has four top tips for Carlisle's big day of ITV action
- 'He's flying under the radar and might be the best bet in the Derby' - Tom Segal's Epsom and Royal Ascot Q&A
- 'This stiffer track should play to his strengths' - Tom Segal has two tips for Sandown's evening meeting on Thursday
- Live Q&A with Tom Segal - chat to our top tipster from 7pm this evening
- Robbie Wilders has opened up with a 2-1 winner - find out who he's backing to beat the big two in the Irish 1,000 Guineas