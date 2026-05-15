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'Everything is right for him' - Tom Segal pinpoints one in the Lockinge on an action-packed Saturday
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more inPricewise
- 'The best is still to come' - Tom Segal has three tips on the final day of the Dante meeting at York
- 'There should be loads of improvement to come' - Tom Segal with four fancies on day two of York's Dante festival
- 'That was red-hot form' - Tom Segal with four tips for day one of York's Dante festival
- 'This is the best chance she will have' - Tom Segal has picks in both Sunday's Classics at Longchamp
- 'Expect him to be flying home' - Tom Segal has a big fancy in the Victoria Cup - and he likes an outsider in the Swinton
more inPricewise
- 'The best is still to come' - Tom Segal has three tips on the final day of the Dante meeting at York
- 'There should be loads of improvement to come' - Tom Segal with four fancies on day two of York's Dante festival
- 'That was red-hot form' - Tom Segal with four tips for day one of York's Dante festival
- 'This is the best chance she will have' - Tom Segal has picks in both Sunday's Classics at Longchamp
- 'Expect him to be flying home' - Tom Segal has a big fancy in the Victoria Cup - and he likes an outsider in the Swinton