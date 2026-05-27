'He's flying under the radar and might be the best bet in the Derby' - Tom Segal's Epsom and Royal Ascot Q&A

Racing Post top tipster Tom Segal answered your Derby, Royal Ascot and general punting questions in a live Q&A for on Thursday evening and you can recap everything that was discussed

Not a subscriber? Sign up now to receive 20 per cent off for a whole year, plus you’ll also have access to an enormous range of top racing content just in time for Epsom and Ascot, including Segal's expanded Ante-Post Pricewise series.

What is your favourite race at Royal Ascot and who wins it this year? Don Joseph

Unlike everyone else, I'm not into sprints at all and love the stayers so the Gold Cup is my favourite race by far. Hopefully Rahiebb can do the business now that the great Trawlerman is unlikely to make the gig.