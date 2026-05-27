- More
'He's flying under the radar and might be the best bet in the Derby' - Tom Segal's Epsom and Royal Ascot Q&A
Racing Post top tipster Tom Segal answered your Derby, Royal Ascot and general punting questions in a live Q&A for Racing Post+ Ultimate subscribers on Thursday evening and you can recap everything that was discussed
Not a subscriber? Sign up now to receive 20 per cent off for a whole year, plus you’ll also have access to an enormous range of top racing content just in time for Epsom and Ascot, including Segal's expanded Ante-Post Pricewise series.
What is your favourite race at Royal Ascot and who wins it this year? Don Joseph
Unlike everyone else, I'm not into sprints at all and love the stayers so the Gold Cup is my favourite race by far. Hopefully Rahiebb can do the business now that the great Trawlerman is unlikely to make the gig.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBetting Insight
Last updated
- There’s nothing like the tortured scream of the anguished punter - but I’m still hoping to find my redemption
- 'Further improvement is on the cards' - our handicappers flag five horses who look well treated off their new marks
- The exciting link between the Arc and Irish 1,000 Guineas winner - plus an Oaks outsider to note and an Ascot specialist riding out of his skin
- The world is now Precise's oyster - and she has a Curragh-winning stablemate who smacks of a Royal Ascot winner
- He's the best Ballydoyle colt in the Derby and by some distance - a new name heads our Epsom power rankings
- There’s nothing like the tortured scream of the anguished punter - but I’m still hoping to find my redemption
- 'Further improvement is on the cards' - our handicappers flag five horses who look well treated off their new marks
- The exciting link between the Arc and Irish 1,000 Guineas winner - plus an Oaks outsider to note and an Ascot specialist riding out of his skin
- The world is now Precise's oyster - and she has a Curragh-winning stablemate who smacks of a Royal Ascot winner
- He's the best Ballydoyle colt in the Derby and by some distance - a new name heads our Epsom power rankings