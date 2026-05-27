Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureTom Segal Q&A
premium

'He's flying under the radar and might be the best bet in the Derby' - Tom Segal's Epsom and Royal Ascot Q&A

author image
Tipster

Racing Post top tipster Tom Segal answered your Derby, Royal Ascot and general punting questions in a live Q&A for Racing Post+ Ultimate subscribers on Thursday evening and you can recap everything that was discussed

Not a subscriber? Sign up now to receive 20 per cent off for a whole year, plus you’ll also have access to an enormous range of top racing content just in time for Epsom and Ascot, including Segal's expanded Ante-Post Pricewise series. 

What is your favourite race at Royal Ascot and who wins it this year? Don Joseph

Unlike everyone else, I'm not into sprints at all and love the stayers so the Gold Cup is my favourite race by far. Hopefully Rahiebb can do the business now that the great Trawlerman is unlikely to make the gig.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inBetting Insight

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBetting Insight
more inBetting Insight