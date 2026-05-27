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'This stiffer track should play to his strengths' - Tom Segal has two tips for Sandown's evening meeting on Thursday
Our top tipster with the value on the Brigadier Gerard Stakes card
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more inPricewise
- Live Q&A with Tom Segal - chat to our top tipster from 7pm this evening
- Robbie Wilders has opened up with a 2-1 winner - find out who he's backing to beat the big two in the Irish 1,000 Guineas
- 'He could be a class above his opposition' - Tom Segal has five tips for the ITV action on Saturday
- 'There's every chance he'll be primed and ready to go' - Tom Segal thinks this trainer's Hamilton strike-rate is about to get even better
- 'Everything is right for him' - Tom Segal pinpoints one in the Lockinge on an action-packed Saturday