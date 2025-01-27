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Dark Horses

Four dark horses who could enhance their Cheltenham claims at the Dublin Racing Festival

Four dark horses who could enhance their Cheltenham claims at the Dublin Racing Festival

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Dublin Racing Festival
'She should win races' - Justin O'Hanlon picks out the eyecatchers from last week
'She should win races' - Justin O'Hanlon picks out the eyecatchers from last week
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Dark Horses
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'He could be well capable of winning a bumper' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to watch from last week
'He could be well capable of winning a bumper' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to watch from last week
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Dark Horses
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'He will stay further and looks to have a future' - Justin O'Hanlon with his Christmas eyecatchers
'He will stay further and looks to have a future' - Justin O'Hanlon with his Christmas eyecatchers
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Dark Horses
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'She showed she is a filly with a future' - Justin O'Hanlon with his eyecatchers from the last week
'She showed she is a filly with a future' - Justin O'Hanlon with his eyecatchers from the last week
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Dark Horses
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'When he goes jumping over 2m4f and upwards he will be seen to proper effect' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers
'When he goes jumping over 2m4f and upwards he will be seen to proper effect' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers
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Dark Horses
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'He should improve a ton for this experience' - Justin O'Hanlon with the eyecatchers from last week's action
'He should improve a ton for this experience' - Justin O'Hanlon with the eyecatchers from last week's action
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Dark Horses
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'Dropping him back to five might be worthwhile' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to follow from last week's action
'Dropping him back to five might be worthwhile' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to follow from last week's action
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Dark Horses
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'He picked up well and was very strong to the line' - Justin O'Hanlon with eyecatchers from the final week of the Flat season
'He picked up well and was very strong to the line' - Justin O'Hanlon with eyecatchers from the final week of the Flat season
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Dark Horses
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'Winning a maiden is very achievable' - Justin O'Hanlon with four juveniles to follow from last week
'Winning a maiden is very achievable' - Justin O'Hanlon with four juveniles to follow from last week
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Dark Horses
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'There's every reason he could improve significantly from two to three' - Justin O'Hanlon with four juveniles to follow from last week
'There's every reason he could improve significantly from two to three' - Justin O'Hanlon with four juveniles to follow from last week
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Dark Horses
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'It was a very encouraging debut' - Justin O'Hanlon with four juveniles to follow from last week
'It was a very encouraging debut' - Justin O'Hanlon with four juveniles to follow from last week
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Dark Horses
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Dark horses: 'He looks like one that could really progress with a winter under his belt' - Justin O'Hanlon with the future winners from the past week
Dark horses: 'He looks like one that could really progress with a winter under his belt' - Justin O'Hanlon with the future winners from the past week
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Dark Horses
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'She is a filly that can only improve' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to follow from last week
'She is a filly that can only improve' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to follow from last week
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Dark Horses
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'Success in a maiden looks a distinct possibility' - Justin O'Hanlon with the eyecatchers from last week's action
'Success in a maiden looks a distinct possibility' - Justin O'Hanlon with the eyecatchers from last week's action
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Dark Horses
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'This filly looks a nice prospect as she won the 7f batch run in the fastest time' - Justin O'Hanlon's future winners
'This filly looks a nice prospect as she won the 7f batch run in the fastest time' - Justin O'Hanlon's future winners
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Dark Horses
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'Her next outing is eagerly awaited' - Justin O'Hanlon goes through last week's eyecatchers
'Her next outing is eagerly awaited' - Justin O'Hanlon goes through last week's eyecatchers
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Dark Horses
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'He's not short of pace and has every chance of winning' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to watch from last week
'He's not short of pace and has every chance of winning' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to watch from last week
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Dark Horses
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'She clearly has some nice cruising speed and a good bit of ability' - Justin O'Hanlon with the Galway festival eye-catchers
'She clearly has some nice cruising speed and a good bit of ability' - Justin O'Hanlon with the Galway festival eye-catchers
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Dark Horses
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'Picking up a maiden should be a formality' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to watch from last week
'Picking up a maiden should be a formality' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to watch from last week
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Dark Horses
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'This colt will have gone into many a notebook after his debut' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers
'This colt will have gone into many a notebook after his debut' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers
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Dark Horses
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'She could potentially be high class' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to note from Monday's Dundalk barrier trials
'She could potentially be high class' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to note from Monday's Dundalk barrier trials
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Dark Horses
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'She could be a very nice middle-distance prospect' - Justin O'Hanlon with the horses to note from last week
'She could be a very nice middle-distance prospect' - Justin O'Hanlon with the horses to note from last week
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Dark Horses
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'He would not have to improve much to win an ordinary maiden' - Justin O'Hanlon picks out last week's eyecatchers
'He would not have to improve much to win an ordinary maiden' - Justin O'Hanlon picks out last week's eyecatchers
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Dark Horses
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Four dark horses who could enhance their Cheltenham claims at the Dublin Racing Festival

Four dark horses who could enhance their Cheltenham claims at the Dublin Racing Festival

icon
Dublin Racing Festival
'She should win races' - Justin O'Hanlon picks out the eyecatchers from last week
'She should win races' - Justin O'Hanlon picks out the eyecatchers from last week
icon
Dark Horses
padlock
'He could be well capable of winning a bumper' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to watch from last week
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Dark Horses
padlock
'He will stay further and looks to have a future' - Justin O'Hanlon with his Christmas eyecatchers
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Dark Horses
padlock
'He could be well capable of winning a bumper' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to watch from last week
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Dark Horses
padlock
'He will stay further and looks to have a future' - Justin O'Hanlon with his Christmas eyecatchers
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Dark Horses
padlock
'She showed she is a filly with a future' - Justin O'Hanlon with his eyecatchers from the last week
'She showed she is a filly with a future' - Justin O'Hanlon with his eyecatchers from the last week
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Dark Horses
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'When he goes jumping over 2m4f and upwards he will be seen to proper effect' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers
'When he goes jumping over 2m4f and upwards he will be seen to proper effect' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers
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Dark Horses
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'He should improve a ton for this experience' - Justin O'Hanlon with the eyecatchers from last week's action
'He should improve a ton for this experience' - Justin O'Hanlon with the eyecatchers from last week's action
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Dark Horses
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'Dropping him back to five might be worthwhile' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to follow from last week's action
'Dropping him back to five might be worthwhile' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to follow from last week's action
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Dark Horses
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'He picked up well and was very strong to the line' - Justin O'Hanlon with eyecatchers from the final week of the Flat season
'He picked up well and was very strong to the line' - Justin O'Hanlon with eyecatchers from the final week of the Flat season
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Dark Horses
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'Winning a maiden is very achievable' - Justin O'Hanlon with four juveniles to follow from last week
'Winning a maiden is very achievable' - Justin O'Hanlon with four juveniles to follow from last week
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Dark Horses
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'There's every reason he could improve significantly from two to three' - Justin O'Hanlon with four juveniles to follow from last week
'There's every reason he could improve significantly from two to three' - Justin O'Hanlon with four juveniles to follow from last week
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Dark Horses
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'It was a very encouraging debut' - Justin O'Hanlon with four juveniles to follow from last week
'It was a very encouraging debut' - Justin O'Hanlon with four juveniles to follow from last week
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Dark Horses
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Dark horses: 'He looks like one that could really progress with a winter under his belt' - Justin O'Hanlon with the future winners from the past week
Dark horses: 'He looks like one that could really progress with a winter under his belt' - Justin O'Hanlon with the future winners from the past week
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Dark Horses
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'She is a filly that can only improve' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to follow from last week
'She is a filly that can only improve' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to follow from last week
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Dark Horses
padlock
'Success in a maiden looks a distinct possibility' - Justin O'Hanlon with the eyecatchers from last week's action
'Success in a maiden looks a distinct possibility' - Justin O'Hanlon with the eyecatchers from last week's action
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Dark Horses
padlock
'This filly looks a nice prospect as she won the 7f batch run in the fastest time' - Justin O'Hanlon's future winners
'This filly looks a nice prospect as she won the 7f batch run in the fastest time' - Justin O'Hanlon's future winners
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Dark Horses
padlock
'Her next outing is eagerly awaited' - Justin O'Hanlon goes through last week's eyecatchers
'Her next outing is eagerly awaited' - Justin O'Hanlon goes through last week's eyecatchers
icon
Dark Horses
padlock
'He's not short of pace and has every chance of winning' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to watch from last week
'He's not short of pace and has every chance of winning' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to watch from last week
icon
Dark Horses
padlock
'She clearly has some nice cruising speed and a good bit of ability' - Justin O'Hanlon with the Galway festival eye-catchers
'She clearly has some nice cruising speed and a good bit of ability' - Justin O'Hanlon with the Galway festival eye-catchers
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Dark Horses
padlock
'Picking up a maiden should be a formality' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to watch from last week
'Picking up a maiden should be a formality' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to watch from last week
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Dark Horses
padlock
'This colt will have gone into many a notebook after his debut' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers
'This colt will have gone into many a notebook after his debut' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers
icon
Dark Horses
padlock
'She could potentially be high class' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to note from Monday's Dundalk barrier trials
'She could potentially be high class' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to note from Monday's Dundalk barrier trials
icon
Dark Horses
padlock
'She could be a very nice middle-distance prospect' - Justin O'Hanlon with the horses to note from last week
'She could be a very nice middle-distance prospect' - Justin O'Hanlon with the horses to note from last week
icon
Dark Horses
padlock
'He would not have to improve much to win an ordinary maiden' - Justin O'Hanlon picks out last week's eyecatchers
'He would not have to improve much to win an ordinary maiden' - Justin O'Hanlon picks out last week's eyecatchers
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Dark Horses
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