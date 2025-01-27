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14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Dark Horses
Home
Horse racing tips
Four dark horses who could enhance their Cheltenham claims at the Dublin Racing Festival
Dublin Racing Festival
'She should win races' - Justin O'Hanlon picks out the eyecatchers from last week
Dark Horses
'He could be well capable of winning a bumper' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to watch from last week
Dark Horses
'He will stay further and looks to have a future' - Justin O'Hanlon with his Christmas eyecatchers
Dark Horses
'She showed she is a filly with a future' - Justin O'Hanlon with his eyecatchers from the last week
Dark Horses
'When he goes jumping over 2m4f and upwards he will be seen to proper effect' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers
Dark Horses
'He should improve a ton for this experience' - Justin O'Hanlon with the eyecatchers from last week's action
Dark Horses
'Dropping him back to five might be worthwhile' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to follow from last week's action
Dark Horses
'He picked up well and was very strong to the line' - Justin O'Hanlon with eyecatchers from the final week of the Flat season
Dark Horses
'Winning a maiden is very achievable' - Justin O'Hanlon with four juveniles to follow from last week
Dark Horses
'There's every reason he could improve significantly from two to three' - Justin O'Hanlon with four juveniles to follow from last week
Dark Horses
'It was a very encouraging debut' - Justin O'Hanlon with four juveniles to follow from last week
Dark Horses
Dark horses: 'He looks like one that could really progress with a winter under his belt' - Justin O'Hanlon with the future winners from the past week
Dark Horses
'She is a filly that can only improve' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to follow from last week
Dark Horses
'Success in a maiden looks a distinct possibility' - Justin O'Hanlon with the eyecatchers from last week's action
Dark Horses
'This filly looks a nice prospect as she won the 7f batch run in the fastest time' - Justin O'Hanlon's future winners
Dark Horses
'Her next outing is eagerly awaited' - Justin O'Hanlon goes through last week's eyecatchers
Dark Horses
'He's not short of pace and has every chance of winning' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to watch from last week
Dark Horses
'She clearly has some nice cruising speed and a good bit of ability' - Justin O'Hanlon with the Galway festival eye-catchers
Dark Horses
'Picking up a maiden should be a formality' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to watch from last week
Dark Horses
'This colt will have gone into many a notebook after his debut' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers
Dark Horses
'She could potentially be high class' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to note from Monday's Dundalk barrier trials
Dark Horses
'She could be a very nice middle-distance prospect' - Justin O'Hanlon with the horses to note from last week
Dark Horses
'He would not have to improve much to win an ordinary maiden' - Justin O'Hanlon picks out last week's eyecatchers
Dark Horses
Home
Horse racing tips
Four dark horses who could enhance their Cheltenham claims at the Dublin Racing Festival
Dublin Racing Festival
'She should win races' - Justin O'Hanlon picks out the eyecatchers from last week
Dark Horses
'He could be well capable of winning a bumper' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to watch from last week
Dark Horses
'He will stay further and looks to have a future' - Justin O'Hanlon with his Christmas eyecatchers
Dark Horses
'He could be well capable of winning a bumper' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to watch from last week
Dark Horses
'He will stay further and looks to have a future' - Justin O'Hanlon with his Christmas eyecatchers
Dark Horses
'She showed she is a filly with a future' - Justin O'Hanlon with his eyecatchers from the last week
Dark Horses
'When he goes jumping over 2m4f and upwards he will be seen to proper effect' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers
Dark Horses
'He should improve a ton for this experience' - Justin O'Hanlon with the eyecatchers from last week's action
Dark Horses
'Dropping him back to five might be worthwhile' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to follow from last week's action
Dark Horses
'He picked up well and was very strong to the line' - Justin O'Hanlon with eyecatchers from the final week of the Flat season
Dark Horses
'Winning a maiden is very achievable' - Justin O'Hanlon with four juveniles to follow from last week
Dark Horses
'There's every reason he could improve significantly from two to three' - Justin O'Hanlon with four juveniles to follow from last week
Dark Horses
'It was a very encouraging debut' - Justin O'Hanlon with four juveniles to follow from last week
Dark Horses
Dark horses: 'He looks like one that could really progress with a winter under his belt' - Justin O'Hanlon with the future winners from the past week
Dark Horses
'She is a filly that can only improve' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to follow from last week
Dark Horses
'Success in a maiden looks a distinct possibility' - Justin O'Hanlon with the eyecatchers from last week's action
Dark Horses
'This filly looks a nice prospect as she won the 7f batch run in the fastest time' - Justin O'Hanlon's future winners
Dark Horses
'Her next outing is eagerly awaited' - Justin O'Hanlon goes through last week's eyecatchers
Dark Horses
'He's not short of pace and has every chance of winning' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to watch from last week
Dark Horses
'She clearly has some nice cruising speed and a good bit of ability' - Justin O'Hanlon with the Galway festival eye-catchers
Dark Horses
'Picking up a maiden should be a formality' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to watch from last week
Dark Horses
'This colt will have gone into many a notebook after his debut' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers
Dark Horses
'She could potentially be high class' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to note from Monday's Dundalk barrier trials
Dark Horses
'She could be a very nice middle-distance prospect' - Justin O'Hanlon with the horses to note from last week
Dark Horses
'He would not have to improve much to win an ordinary maiden' - Justin O'Hanlon picks out last week's eyecatchers
Dark Horses
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