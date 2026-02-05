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Dublin Racing Festival

Inothewayurthinkin's Gold Cup defence 'up in the air' admits Gavin Cromwell after Dublin Racing Festival fall

Inothewayurthinkin's Gold Cup defence 'up in the air' admits Gavin Cromwell after Dublin Racing Festival fall

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Cheltenham Festival
'Had Saturday been on we would have broken all records' - leading on-course bookmaker praises business at Dublin Racing Festival
'Had Saturday been on we would have broken all records' - leading on-course bookmaker praises business at Dublin Racing Festival
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Dublin Racing Festival
'He picks up. We’ll win this. Fact To File won’t get home. We’ll get him'
'He picks up. We’ll win this. Fact To File won’t get home. We’ll get him'
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Patrick Mullins
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Jack Kennedy convinced Brighterdayshead is Champion Hurdle material as rider offers possible reason for last year's underperformance
Jack Kennedy convinced Brighterdayshead is Champion Hurdle material as rider offers possible reason for last year's underperformance
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Cheltenham Festival
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Assessing JP McManus's star-studded Cheltenham Festival team following his DRF domination
Assessing JP McManus's star-studded Cheltenham Festival team following his DRF domination
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Cheltenham Festival
'This is a proper horse now' - Romeo Coolio digs deep to strike in dramatic Irish Arkle but question hangs over Cheltenham plans
'This is a proper horse now' - Romeo Coolio digs deep to strike in dramatic Irish Arkle but question hangs over Cheltenham plans
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Reports
Come on JP, get the cheque book out - Fact To File is far too good to be travelling Ryanair
Come on JP, get the cheque book out - Fact To File is far too good to be travelling Ryanair
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Reports
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Juvenile Hurdle: 'He could be anything' - Narciso Has strengthens Cheltenham Festival claims
Juvenile Hurdle: 'He could be anything' - Narciso Has strengthens Cheltenham Festival claims
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Reports
'Complete package' Fact To File crowns stunning Dublin Racing Festival for Mark Walsh with brilliant Irish Gold Cup victory
'Complete package' Fact To File crowns stunning Dublin Racing Festival for Mark Walsh with brilliant Irish Gold Cup victory
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Reports
Doctor Steinberg into 2-1 favourite for Albert Bartlett after running away with Leopardstown Grade 1
Doctor Steinberg into 2-1 favourite for Albert Bartlett after running away with Leopardstown Grade 1
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Reports
'We're not in a great position now' - more woe for Inothewayurthinkin as Gold Cup hero is pushed out to 16-1 for repeat
'We're not in a great position now' - more woe for Inothewayurthinkin as Gold Cup hero is pushed out to 16-1 for repeat
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Ireland
WATCH: full review of the Dublin Racing Festival
WATCH: full review of the Dublin Racing Festival
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The Front Page
No excuses this time - the sun has come out and the stage is set for Galopin Des Champs to shine in red-hot Irish Gold Cup
No excuses this time - the sun has come out and the stage is set for Galopin Des Champs to shine in red-hot Irish Gold Cup
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Raceday Intel
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'The bubble burst' - Paul Townend at a loss to explain Final Demand flop
'The bubble burst' - Paul Townend at a loss to explain Final Demand flop
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Reports
Who is the unbeaten chaser tipped by Pricewise and Paul Nicholls to dethrone Galopin Des Champs?
Who is the unbeaten chaser tipped by Pricewise and Paul Nicholls to dethrone Galopin Des Champs?
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Dublin Racing Festival
Are you watching, Elon Musk? Michael O'Leary could well have this year's Champion Hurdle winner
Are you watching, Elon Musk? Michael O'Leary could well have this year's Champion Hurdle winner
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Reports
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Leopardstown: Jockey given 14-day ban after mistaking winning post and throwing away victory in bumper
Leopardstown: Jockey given 14-day ban after mistaking winning post and throwing away victory in bumper
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Reports
Talk The Talk pounces late to prevail in dramatic photo-finish to Grade 1 novice hurdle - is he Old Park Star's sternest Supreme challenger?
Talk The Talk pounces late to prevail in dramatic photo-finish to Grade 1 novice hurdle - is he Old Park Star's sternest Supreme challenger?
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Dublin Racing Festival
'She's gorgeous' - Gordon Elliott on cloud nine after Brighterdaysahead puts Lossiemouth in her place
'She's gorgeous' - Gordon Elliott on cloud nine after Brighterdaysahead puts Lossiemouth in her place
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Reports
1.50 Leopardstown: 'This race will give us an idea where he stands' - Willie Mullins in search for Triumph Hurdle clues
1.50 Leopardstown: 'This race will give us an idea where he stands' - Willie Mullins in search for Triumph Hurdle clues
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Raceday Intel
2.55 Leopardstown: 'He worked great during the week' - Gordon Elliott full of confidence for the Irish Arkle
2.55 Leopardstown: 'He worked great during the week' - Gordon Elliott full of confidence for the Irish Arkle
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Dublin Racing Festival
Cheltenham favourites and a JP McManus hurdler on a tantalising mark: here's what else to look out for at Leopardstown
Cheltenham favourites and a JP McManus hurdler on a tantalising mark: here's what else to look out for at Leopardstown
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Raceday Intel
'These testing conditions will really suit' - can a stablemate thwart history-seeker Galopin Des Champs in Irish Gold Cup?
'These testing conditions will really suit' - can a stablemate thwart history-seeker Galopin Des Champs in Irish Gold Cup?
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Raceday Intel
The bookies have overreacted to Majborough's Dublin Chase win - I expect this Cheltenham specialist to prove too good in March
The bookies have overreacted to Majborough's Dublin Chase win - I expect this Cheltenham specialist to prove too good in March
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Betting Insight
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Inothewayurthinkin's Gold Cup defence 'up in the air' admits Gavin Cromwell after Dublin Racing Festival fall

Inothewayurthinkin's Gold Cup defence 'up in the air' admits Gavin Cromwell after Dublin Racing Festival fall

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Cheltenham Festival
'Had Saturday been on we would have broken all records' - leading on-course bookmaker praises business at Dublin Racing Festival
'Had Saturday been on we would have broken all records' - leading on-course bookmaker praises business at Dublin Racing Festival
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Dublin Racing Festival
'He picks up. We’ll win this. Fact To File won’t get home. We’ll get him'
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Patrick Mullins
padlock
Jack Kennedy convinced Brighterdayshead is Champion Hurdle material as rider offers possible reason for last year's underperformance
icon
Cheltenham Festival
padlock
'He picks up. We’ll win this. Fact To File won’t get home. We’ll get him'
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
Jack Kennedy convinced Brighterdayshead is Champion Hurdle material as rider offers possible reason for last year's underperformance
icon
Cheltenham Festival
padlock
Assessing JP McManus's star-studded Cheltenham Festival team following his DRF domination
Assessing JP McManus's star-studded Cheltenham Festival team following his DRF domination
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Cheltenham Festival
'This is a proper horse now' - Romeo Coolio digs deep to strike in dramatic Irish Arkle but question hangs over Cheltenham plans
'This is a proper horse now' - Romeo Coolio digs deep to strike in dramatic Irish Arkle but question hangs over Cheltenham plans
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Reports
Come on JP, get the cheque book out - Fact To File is far too good to be travelling Ryanair
Come on JP, get the cheque book out - Fact To File is far too good to be travelling Ryanair
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Reports
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Juvenile Hurdle: 'He could be anything' - Narciso Has strengthens Cheltenham Festival claims
Juvenile Hurdle: 'He could be anything' - Narciso Has strengthens Cheltenham Festival claims
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Reports
'Complete package' Fact To File crowns stunning Dublin Racing Festival for Mark Walsh with brilliant Irish Gold Cup victory
'Complete package' Fact To File crowns stunning Dublin Racing Festival for Mark Walsh with brilliant Irish Gold Cup victory
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Reports
Doctor Steinberg into 2-1 favourite for Albert Bartlett after running away with Leopardstown Grade 1
Doctor Steinberg into 2-1 favourite for Albert Bartlett after running away with Leopardstown Grade 1
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Reports
'We're not in a great position now' - more woe for Inothewayurthinkin as Gold Cup hero is pushed out to 16-1 for repeat
'We're not in a great position now' - more woe for Inothewayurthinkin as Gold Cup hero is pushed out to 16-1 for repeat
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Ireland
WATCH: full review of the Dublin Racing Festival
WATCH: full review of the Dublin Racing Festival
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The Front Page
No excuses this time - the sun has come out and the stage is set for Galopin Des Champs to shine in red-hot Irish Gold Cup
No excuses this time - the sun has come out and the stage is set for Galopin Des Champs to shine in red-hot Irish Gold Cup
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Raceday Intel
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'The bubble burst' - Paul Townend at a loss to explain Final Demand flop
'The bubble burst' - Paul Townend at a loss to explain Final Demand flop
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Reports
Who is the unbeaten chaser tipped by Pricewise and Paul Nicholls to dethrone Galopin Des Champs?
Who is the unbeaten chaser tipped by Pricewise and Paul Nicholls to dethrone Galopin Des Champs?
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Dublin Racing Festival
Are you watching, Elon Musk? Michael O'Leary could well have this year's Champion Hurdle winner
Are you watching, Elon Musk? Michael O'Leary could well have this year's Champion Hurdle winner
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Reports
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Leopardstown: Jockey given 14-day ban after mistaking winning post and throwing away victory in bumper
Leopardstown: Jockey given 14-day ban after mistaking winning post and throwing away victory in bumper
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Reports
Talk The Talk pounces late to prevail in dramatic photo-finish to Grade 1 novice hurdle - is he Old Park Star's sternest Supreme challenger?
Talk The Talk pounces late to prevail in dramatic photo-finish to Grade 1 novice hurdle - is he Old Park Star's sternest Supreme challenger?
icon
Dublin Racing Festival
'She's gorgeous' - Gordon Elliott on cloud nine after Brighterdaysahead puts Lossiemouth in her place
'She's gorgeous' - Gordon Elliott on cloud nine after Brighterdaysahead puts Lossiemouth in her place
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Reports
1.50 Leopardstown: 'This race will give us an idea where he stands' - Willie Mullins in search for Triumph Hurdle clues
1.50 Leopardstown: 'This race will give us an idea where he stands' - Willie Mullins in search for Triumph Hurdle clues
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Raceday Intel
2.55 Leopardstown: 'He worked great during the week' - Gordon Elliott full of confidence for the Irish Arkle
2.55 Leopardstown: 'He worked great during the week' - Gordon Elliott full of confidence for the Irish Arkle
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Dublin Racing Festival
Cheltenham favourites and a JP McManus hurdler on a tantalising mark: here's what else to look out for at Leopardstown
Cheltenham favourites and a JP McManus hurdler on a tantalising mark: here's what else to look out for at Leopardstown
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Raceday Intel
'These testing conditions will really suit' - can a stablemate thwart history-seeker Galopin Des Champs in Irish Gold Cup?
'These testing conditions will really suit' - can a stablemate thwart history-seeker Galopin Des Champs in Irish Gold Cup?
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Raceday Intel
The bookies have overreacted to Majborough's Dublin Chase win - I expect this Cheltenham specialist to prove too good in March
The bookies have overreacted to Majborough's Dublin Chase win - I expect this Cheltenham specialist to prove too good in March
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Betting Insight
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