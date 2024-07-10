FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
TippingDark Horses
premium
'She could potentially be high class' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to note from Monday's Dundalk barrier trials
The Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Barrier Trials staged the second of their three sessions this summer on Monday, returning to the familiar surroundings of Dundalk. Of the nine batches, eight were for two-year-olds. Numbers were down, just 63 runners compared to 78 at Naas in May.
Sottsands
Trainer: Ado McGuinness
2f Sottsass – Haze (Oasis Dream)
The surprise of the afternoon was Ado McGuinness as his charges won the first three batches, all over six furlongs.
more inDark Horses
- 'She could be a very nice middle-distance prospect' - Justin O'Hanlon with the horses to note from last week
- 'He would not have to improve much to win an ordinary maiden' - Justin O'Hanlon picks out last week's eyecatchers
- 'It was pleasing to see the late headway she made in the last furlong' - Brendan Duke newcomer among Justin O'Hanlon's eyecatchers
- 'Winning a maiden should be a formality on the way to bigger things' - Justin O'Hanlon eyes up the future winners from last week
- 'She looked pretty smart and her appearance in a maiden is eagerly awaited' - Justin O'Hanlon with his barrier trial eyecatchers
