'She could potentially be high class' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to note from Monday's Dundalk barrier trials

The Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Barrier Trials staged the second of their three sessions this summer on Monday, returning to the familiar surroundings of Dundalk. Of the nine batches, eight were for two-year-olds. Numbers were down, just 63 runners compared to 78 at Naas in May.

Sottsands

Trainer: Ado McGuinness

2f Sottsass – Haze (Oasis Dream)

The surprise of the afternoon was Ado McGuinness as his charges won the first three batches, all over six furlongs.