'She could be a very nice middle-distance prospect' - Justin O'Hanlon with the horses to note from last week

Camachero

Trainer: Eddie Lynam

4th, 6f maiden, Naas, June 26

A race dominated by an odds-on winner, but there were some unexposed ones and this newcomer certainly caught the eye.

Slowish out of the gate, he ran a bit green for much of the way and the penny took a while to drop, but from a furlong out he began to run on and was most effective when meeting the rising ground close home. He finished out his race very effectively.

He is bred to get a bit further, so there may be other options with him in due course, and this experience should bring him on a good deal. Being by Camacho, he could prove versatile as to ground and might well be more suited to more of an ease. He shaped like a horse to look forward to.