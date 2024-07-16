- More
'This colt will have gone into many a notebook after his debut' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers
Whiskey And Beer
Trainer: Emmet Mullins
5th, 6f two-year-old maiden, Fairyhouse, July 10
This was a potentially informative maiden and this gelding did a lot right. He was quickly away and raced with enthusiasm through the first half of the race. When the contest developed he was unable to pick up, mostly due to greenness, but when he realised what was required, he ran on well and closed to the line.
By No Nay Never, his pedigree suggests he will be at his best at about a mile. He will likely step up to 7f to try to win his maiden and he could be capable of above-average improvement.
Crystalaire
Johnny Murtagh
7th, 6f two-year-old maiden, Fairyhouse, July 10
Johnny Murtagh continues to introduce nice young horses and a couple of his juveniles were worth noting this week, beginning with this daughter of Pinatubo on her debut in the same race as Whiskey And Beer.
