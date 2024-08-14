Racing Post logo
'He's not short of pace and has every chance of winning' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to watch from last week

Emit
Trainer: Joseph O'Brien
5th, 1m two-year-old maiden, Leopardstown, August 8

It was a good week for Joseph O'Brien with a winner at Deauville and a Group 1 winner in Germany over the weekend, and he will be looking forward to this Too Darn Hot colt after a nice debut at Leopardstown.

He was one of the eyecatchers in the ring and in the race he raced off the pace, began to run on from early in the straight, then kept going to the line. He would have finished a little closer but for being briefly stopped in his run.

