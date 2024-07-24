FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingDark Horses
premium
'Picking up a maiden should be a formality' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to watch from last week
Sujet
Trainer: Dermot Weld
5th, 1m two-year-old maiden, Killarney, July 15
The search for Dermot Weld’s two-year-old Galway banker is ongoing, but Sujet may just be the one based on his debut in what might have been a decent maiden.
He never featured after a slow start, but the manner in which he stayed on towards the outer in the last furlong caught the eye. Previous experience for a two-year-old is an advantage on the undulations of Ballybrit, and he fits the profile of one from the stable who could be heading there for a maiden.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inDark Horses
Last updated
Copy
more inDark Horses
- 'This colt will have gone into many a notebook after his debut' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers
- 'She could potentially be high class' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to note from Monday's Dundalk barrier trials
- 'She could be a very nice middle-distance prospect' - Justin O'Hanlon with the horses to note from last week
- 'He would not have to improve much to win an ordinary maiden' - Justin O'Hanlon picks out last week's eyecatchers
- 'It was pleasing to see the late headway she made in the last furlong' - Brendan Duke newcomer among Justin O'Hanlon's eyecatchers
more inDark Horses
- 'This colt will have gone into many a notebook after his debut' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers
- 'She could potentially be high class' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to note from Monday's Dundalk barrier trials
- 'She could be a very nice middle-distance prospect' - Justin O'Hanlon with the horses to note from last week
- 'He would not have to improve much to win an ordinary maiden' - Justin O'Hanlon picks out last week's eyecatchers
- 'It was pleasing to see the late headway she made in the last furlong' - Brendan Duke newcomer among Justin O'Hanlon's eyecatchers