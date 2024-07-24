'Picking up a maiden should be a formality' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to watch from last week

Sujet

Trainer: Dermot Weld

5th, 1m two-year-old maiden, Killarney, July 15

The search for Dermot Weld’s two-year-old Galway banker is ongoing, but Sujet may just be the one based on his debut in what might have been a decent maiden.

He never featured after a slow start, but the manner in which he stayed on towards the outer in the last furlong caught the eye. Previous experience for a two-year-old is an advantage on the undulations of Ballybrit, and he fits the profile of one from the stable who could be heading there for a maiden.