'He would not have to improve much to win an ordinary maiden' - Justin O'Hanlon picks out last week's eyecatchers

Fairy Wings
Trainer: Willie McCreery
7th, 1m fillies' maiden, Gowran Park, June 17
Willie McCreery was well represented in this race with three runners and this 200-1 shot was the one who caught the eye.

She made no impression in a visor on debut at Tipperary the previous month. The headgear was left off stepped up to a mile at Gowran and she produced a much better performance. 

She was never really in the hunt, came wide in the straight and did not get the clearest of runs, but from over a furlong out she began to run on and sustained her effort well to finish seventh, beaten less than five lengths. The better ground was a plus too.

