- More
'She clearly has some nice cruising speed and a good bit of ability' - Justin O'Hanlon with the Galway festival eye-catchers
Eagles Dream
Trainer: John Murphy
4th, 7f two-year-old fillies' maiden, Galway, July 30
The juvenile maidens over the course of the week were dominated by Ballydoyle, but plenty of promise was shown by this Free Eagle filly making her second career start.
Well beaten on her Killarney debut, the easier ground seemed to suit her here. After missing the break, she was never really in a position to get into the contest, but from the climb to the straight she began to run on from the back and she managed to sustain her effort to the line, having plenty of fillies behind her in finishing fourth, beaten just over eight lengths.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inDark Horses
Last updated
- 'Picking up a maiden should be a formality' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to watch from last week
- 'This colt will have gone into many a notebook after his debut' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers
- 'She could potentially be high class' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to note from Monday's Dundalk barrier trials
- 'She could be a very nice middle-distance prospect' - Justin O'Hanlon with the horses to note from last week
- 'He would not have to improve much to win an ordinary maiden' - Justin O'Hanlon picks out last week's eyecatchers
- 'Picking up a maiden should be a formality' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to watch from last week
- 'This colt will have gone into many a notebook after his debut' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers
- 'She could potentially be high class' - Justin O'Hanlon with the ones to note from Monday's Dundalk barrier trials
- 'She could be a very nice middle-distance prospect' - Justin O'Hanlon with the horses to note from last week
- 'He would not have to improve much to win an ordinary maiden' - Justin O'Hanlon picks out last week's eyecatchers