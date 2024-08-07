Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:25 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:25 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingDark Horses
premium

'She clearly has some nice cruising speed and a good bit of ability' - Justin O'Hanlon with the Galway festival eye-catchers

                       

Eagles Dream
Trainer: John Murphy
4th, 7f two-year-old fillies' maiden, Galway, July 30
The juvenile maidens over the course of the week were dominated by Ballydoyle, but plenty of promise was shown by this Free Eagle filly making her second career start.

Well beaten on her Killarney debut, the easier ground seemed to suit her here. After missing the break, she was never really in a position to get into the contest, but from the climb to the straight she began to run on from the back and she managed to sustain her effort to the line, having plenty of fillies behind her in finishing fourth, beaten just over eight lengths.

Access premium tipping

View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inDark Horses

Last updated

iconCopy
more inDark Horses
more inDark Horses