'She clearly has some nice cruising speed and a good bit of ability' - Justin O'Hanlon with the Galway festival eye-catchers

Eagles Dream

Trainer: John Murphy

4th, 7f two-year-old fillies' maiden, Galway, July 30

The juvenile maidens over the course of the week were dominated by Ballydoyle, but plenty of promise was shown by this Free Eagle filly making her second career start.

Well beaten on her Killarney debut, the easier ground seemed to suit her here. After missing the break, she was never really in a position to get into the contest, but from the climb to the straight she began to run on from the back and she managed to sustain her effort to the line, having plenty of fillies behind her in finishing fourth, beaten just over eight lengths.