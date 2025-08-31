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The Hundred

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Hundred final predictions, betting tips and odds: Cox can star in hat-trick bid

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Hundred final predictions, betting tips and odds: Cox can star in hat-trick bid

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The Hundred
The Hundred Eliminators: Rockets fancied to fire into the men's final
The Hundred Eliminators: Rockets fancied to fire into the men's final
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The Hundred
Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire: Visitors could end tough season in style
Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire: Visitors could end tough season in style
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The Hundred
Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix: Clarke could trouble playoff-bound hosts
Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix: Clarke could trouble playoff-bound hosts
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The Hundred
The Hundred: Conditions could make for low-scoring affair at Headingley
The Hundred: Conditions could make for low-scoring affair at Headingley
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The Hundred
The Hundred: Champions can stay state their case for first place
The Hundred: Champions can stay state their case for first place
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The Hundred
The Hundred: Struggling Phoenix women are unlikely to rise to the occasion
The Hundred: Struggling Phoenix women are unlikely to rise to the occasion
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The Hundred
The Hundred: Impressive Invincibles are the team to beat again
The Hundred: Impressive Invincibles are the team to beat again
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The Hundred
The Hundred: Power-packed Phoenix could deepen Welsh woes
The Hundred: Power-packed Phoenix could deepen Welsh woes
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The Hundred
The Hundred: In-form Banton to make hay on true Oval surface
The Hundred: In-form Banton to make hay on true Oval surface
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The Hundred
Wednesday's The Hundred predictions: Fire lacking a spark
Wednesday's The Hundred predictions: Fire lacking a spark
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The Hundred
Tuesday's The Hundred predictions: Big-scores expected on banks of the Trent
Tuesday's The Hundred predictions: Big-scores expected on banks of the Trent
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The Hundred
Monday's The Hundred predictions: Invincibles can get off to a fast start
Monday's The Hundred predictions: Invincibles can get off to a fast start
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The Hundred
The Hundred: Boult can star for Birmingham
The Hundred: Boult can star for Birmingham
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The Hundred
The Hundred: Southern Brave attack can ground Rockets
The Hundred: Southern Brave attack can ground Rockets
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The Hundred
Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix: Sutherland has a big role to play for hosts
Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix: Sutherland has a big role to play for hosts
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The Hundred
Thursday's The Hundred predictions: Ahmed can continue to show his worth up the order
Thursday's The Hundred predictions: Ahmed can continue to show his worth up the order
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The Hundred
Wednesday's The Hundred predictions: Northern bats more than a match for Brave bowlers
Wednesday's The Hundred predictions: Northern bats more than a match for Brave bowlers
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The Hundred
Tuesday's The Hundred predictions: Muyeye can shine for visitors
Tuesday's The Hundred predictions: Muyeye can shine for visitors
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The Hundred
Monday's The Hundred predictions: Originals can open their account at home
Monday's The Hundred predictions: Originals can open their account at home
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The Hundred
Sunday's The Hundred predictions, betting tips and odds: Banton can star for the Rockets
Sunday's The Hundred predictions, betting tips and odds: Banton can star for the Rockets
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The Hundred
Saturday's The Hundred predictions, betting tips and odds: Invincibles all-rounders can take centre stage
Saturday's The Hundred predictions, betting tips and odds: Invincibles all-rounders can take centre stage
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The Hundred
Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets predictions: Rockets skipper can lead by example
Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets predictions: Rockets skipper can lead by example
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The Hundred
Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire predictions: Kohler-Cadmore can light up Leeds
Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire predictions: Kohler-Cadmore can light up Leeds
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The Hundred
Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Hundred final predictions, betting tips and odds: Cox can star in hat-trick bid

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Hundred final predictions, betting tips and odds: Cox can star in hat-trick bid

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The Hundred
The Hundred Eliminators: Rockets fancied to fire into the men's final
The Hundred Eliminators: Rockets fancied to fire into the men's final
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The Hundred
Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire: Visitors could end tough season in style
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The Hundred
Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix: Clarke could trouble playoff-bound hosts
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The Hundred
Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire: Visitors could end tough season in style
icon
The Hundred
Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix: Clarke could trouble playoff-bound hosts
icon
The Hundred
The Hundred: Conditions could make for low-scoring affair at Headingley
The Hundred: Conditions could make for low-scoring affair at Headingley
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The Hundred
The Hundred: Champions can stay state their case for first place
The Hundred: Champions can stay state their case for first place
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The Hundred
The Hundred: Struggling Phoenix women are unlikely to rise to the occasion
The Hundred: Struggling Phoenix women are unlikely to rise to the occasion
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The Hundred
The Hundred: Impressive Invincibles are the team to beat again
The Hundred: Impressive Invincibles are the team to beat again
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The Hundred
The Hundred: Power-packed Phoenix could deepen Welsh woes
The Hundred: Power-packed Phoenix could deepen Welsh woes
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The Hundred
The Hundred: In-form Banton to make hay on true Oval surface
The Hundred: In-form Banton to make hay on true Oval surface
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The Hundred
Wednesday's The Hundred predictions: Fire lacking a spark
Wednesday's The Hundred predictions: Fire lacking a spark
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The Hundred
Tuesday's The Hundred predictions: Big-scores expected on banks of the Trent
Tuesday's The Hundred predictions: Big-scores expected on banks of the Trent
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The Hundred
Monday's The Hundred predictions: Invincibles can get off to a fast start
Monday's The Hundred predictions: Invincibles can get off to a fast start
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The Hundred
The Hundred: Boult can star for Birmingham
The Hundred: Boult can star for Birmingham
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The Hundred
The Hundred: Southern Brave attack can ground Rockets
The Hundred: Southern Brave attack can ground Rockets
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The Hundred
Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix: Sutherland has a big role to play for hosts
Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix: Sutherland has a big role to play for hosts
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The Hundred
Thursday's The Hundred predictions: Ahmed can continue to show his worth up the order
Thursday's The Hundred predictions: Ahmed can continue to show his worth up the order
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The Hundred
Wednesday's The Hundred predictions: Northern bats more than a match for Brave bowlers
Wednesday's The Hundred predictions: Northern bats more than a match for Brave bowlers
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The Hundred
Tuesday's The Hundred predictions: Muyeye can shine for visitors
Tuesday's The Hundred predictions: Muyeye can shine for visitors
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The Hundred
Monday's The Hundred predictions: Originals can open their account at home
Monday's The Hundred predictions: Originals can open their account at home
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The Hundred
Sunday's The Hundred predictions, betting tips and odds: Banton can star for the Rockets
Sunday's The Hundred predictions, betting tips and odds: Banton can star for the Rockets
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The Hundred
Saturday's The Hundred predictions, betting tips and odds: Invincibles all-rounders can take centre stage
Saturday's The Hundred predictions, betting tips and odds: Invincibles all-rounders can take centre stage
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The Hundred
Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets predictions: Rockets skipper can lead by example
Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets predictions: Rockets skipper can lead by example
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The Hundred
Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire predictions: Kohler-Cadmore can light up Leeds
Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire predictions: Kohler-Cadmore can light up Leeds
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The Hundred
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