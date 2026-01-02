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Racing Post Festive Feast

What will happen in racing in 2026? Kia Joorabchian, John Francome and many more top names have their say

What will happen in racing in 2026? Kia Joorabchian, John Francome and many more top names have their say

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Features
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Musselburgh: 'I love it here' - Olive Nicholls strikes on first visit to track as Fasol scores in front of record crowd
Musselburgh: 'I love it here' - Olive Nicholls strikes on first visit to track as Fasol scores in front of record crowd
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Reports
Relkeel Hurdle: 'It's very bittersweet but I’m sure he’ll be smiling down from heaven' - emotional day for Kabral Du Mathan's owners
Relkeel Hurdle: 'It's very bittersweet but I’m sure he’ll be smiling down from heaven' - emotional day for Kabral Du Mathan's owners
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Reports
Here was a stunning start to 2026 - and Cheltenham's boss is now 'very confident' about this year's festival attendances
Here was a stunning start to 2026 - and Cheltenham's boss is now 'very confident' about this year's festival attendances
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Reports
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Cheltenham: 'Curse' lifted for Willy Twiston-Davies as Matata emerges in Ryanair Chase picture
Cheltenham: 'Curse' lifted for Willy Twiston-Davies as Matata emerges in Ryanair Chase picture
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Reports
New Year's Day Chase: 'Electric' Heart Wood impresses with all-the-way success at Tramore
New Year's Day Chase: 'Electric' Heart Wood impresses with all-the-way success at Tramore
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Reports
Kabral Du Mathan was undoubtedly impressive - but he's still a world away from the top level judged on this performance
Kabral Du Mathan was undoubtedly impressive - but he's still a world away from the top level judged on this performance
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Cheltenham Festival
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Windsor: Listentoyourheart toughs it out for Tristan Durrell as Dan Skelton lands another major chunk of prize-money
Windsor: Listentoyourheart toughs it out for Tristan Durrell as Dan Skelton lands another major chunk of prize-money
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Reports
Christmas attendances boom with Cheltenham attracting bigger New Year's Day crowd than Champion Chase day
Christmas attendances boom with Cheltenham attracting bigger New Year's Day crowd than Champion Chase day
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Britain
Exeter cancelled due to frozen ground | Fakenham, Ayr and Newcastle in doubt in coming days
Exeter cancelled due to frozen ground | Fakenham, Ayr and Newcastle in doubt in coming days
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Britain
New Year's action in Ireland: Cheltenham clues expected including in feature race carrying £50,000 bonus for anyone following up at festival
New Year's action in Ireland: Cheltenham clues expected including in feature race carrying £50,000 bonus for anyone following up at festival
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Raceday Intel
Harry Wilson tipped FOUR winners on Monday - don't miss his fancies for all the ITV action on New Year's Day
Harry Wilson tipped FOUR winners on Monday - don't miss his fancies for all the ITV action on New Year's Day
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Cracking The Puzzle
'Absolute monster' Kabral Du Mathan ready to test his Stayers' Hurdle credentials - and Dan Skelton is feeling confident
'Absolute monster' Kabral Du Mathan ready to test his Stayers' Hurdle credentials - and Dan Skelton is feeling confident
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Raceday Intel
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£660,000 festival favourite puts credentials on line and a Dan Skelton handicapper to watch - key quotes and horses to note at Cheltenham
£660,000 festival favourite puts credentials on line and a Dan Skelton handicapper to watch - key quotes and horses to note at Cheltenham
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Raceday Intel
2.50 Windsor: 'Brilliant that it’s back' - which trainer is targeting the £100,000 big race as New Year's Day meeting makes its return?
2.50 Windsor: 'Brilliant that it’s back' - which trainer is targeting the £100,000 big race as New Year's Day meeting makes its return?
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Raceday Intel
Why Sean Bowen is not about to get another freebie from the front in Cheltenham's big handicap
Why Sean Bowen is not about to get another freebie from the front in Cheltenham's big handicap
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The Big-Race Breakdown
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'There isn't a punter alive who wouldn't want some of the 66-1' - our experts with the pick of bookies' special racing bets for 2026
'There isn't a punter alive who wouldn't want some of the 66-1' - our experts with the pick of bookies' special racing bets for 2026
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Features
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'There aren't many times you genuinely cannot believe your eyes' - our writers pick their best races of 2025
'There aren't many times you genuinely cannot believe your eyes' - our writers pick their best races of 2025
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Racing Post Festive Feast
Who were the winners and losers from the busy festive period in Britain and Ireland?
Who were the winners and losers from the busy festive period in Britain and Ireland?
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Britain
'He looks a certainty at Cheltenham' - the best of Upping The Ante episode seven with Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
'He looks a certainty at Cheltenham' - the best of Upping The Ante episode seven with Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
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Upping The Ante
Willie Mullins delivers key updates on Galopin Des Champs, Fact To File and more - as he declares himself 'pretty happy' despite disappointments
Willie Mullins delivers key updates on Galopin Des Champs, Fact To File and more - as he declares himself 'pretty happy' despite disappointments
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Ireland
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'I'm real keen on him, I think he's a good thing' - the best of Upping The Ante episode six with Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
'I'm real keen on him, I think he's a good thing' - the best of Upping The Ante episode six with Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
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Upping The Ante
Haydock: 'I couldn’t have asked for any more' - Egbert on target for in-form Christian Williams
Haydock: 'I couldn’t have asked for any more' - Egbert on target for in-form Christian Williams
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Reports
Taunton: 'Who doesn't love a grey?' - St Irene gives Nick Scholfield a Listed success with only his fourth winner
Taunton: 'Who doesn't love a grey?' - St Irene gives Nick Scholfield a Listed success with only his fourth winner
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Reports
What will happen in racing in 2026? Kia Joorabchian, John Francome and many more top names have their say

What will happen in racing in 2026? Kia Joorabchian, John Francome and many more top names have their say

icon
Features
padlock
Musselburgh: 'I love it here' - Olive Nicholls strikes on first visit to track as Fasol scores in front of record crowd
Musselburgh: 'I love it here' - Olive Nicholls strikes on first visit to track as Fasol scores in front of record crowd
icon
Reports
Relkeel Hurdle: 'It's very bittersweet but I’m sure he’ll be smiling down from heaven' - emotional day for Kabral Du Mathan's owners
icon
Reports
Here was a stunning start to 2026 - and Cheltenham's boss is now 'very confident' about this year's festival attendances
icon
Reports
padlock
Relkeel Hurdle: 'It's very bittersweet but I’m sure he’ll be smiling down from heaven' - emotional day for Kabral Du Mathan's owners
icon
Reports
Here was a stunning start to 2026 - and Cheltenham's boss is now 'very confident' about this year's festival attendances
icon
Reports
padlock
Cheltenham: 'Curse' lifted for Willy Twiston-Davies as Matata emerges in Ryanair Chase picture
Cheltenham: 'Curse' lifted for Willy Twiston-Davies as Matata emerges in Ryanair Chase picture
icon
Reports
New Year's Day Chase: 'Electric' Heart Wood impresses with all-the-way success at Tramore
New Year's Day Chase: 'Electric' Heart Wood impresses with all-the-way success at Tramore
icon
Reports
Kabral Du Mathan was undoubtedly impressive - but he's still a world away from the top level judged on this performance
Kabral Du Mathan was undoubtedly impressive - but he's still a world away from the top level judged on this performance
icon
Cheltenham Festival
padlock
Windsor: Listentoyourheart toughs it out for Tristan Durrell as Dan Skelton lands another major chunk of prize-money
Windsor: Listentoyourheart toughs it out for Tristan Durrell as Dan Skelton lands another major chunk of prize-money
icon
Reports
Christmas attendances boom with Cheltenham attracting bigger New Year's Day crowd than Champion Chase day
Christmas attendances boom with Cheltenham attracting bigger New Year's Day crowd than Champion Chase day
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Britain
Exeter cancelled due to frozen ground | Fakenham, Ayr and Newcastle in doubt in coming days
Exeter cancelled due to frozen ground | Fakenham, Ayr and Newcastle in doubt in coming days
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Britain
New Year's action in Ireland: Cheltenham clues expected including in feature race carrying £50,000 bonus for anyone following up at festival
New Year's action in Ireland: Cheltenham clues expected including in feature race carrying £50,000 bonus for anyone following up at festival
icon
Raceday Intel
Harry Wilson tipped FOUR winners on Monday - don't miss his fancies for all the ITV action on New Year's Day
Harry Wilson tipped FOUR winners on Monday - don't miss his fancies for all the ITV action on New Year's Day
icon
Cracking The Puzzle
'Absolute monster' Kabral Du Mathan ready to test his Stayers' Hurdle credentials - and Dan Skelton is feeling confident
'Absolute monster' Kabral Du Mathan ready to test his Stayers' Hurdle credentials - and Dan Skelton is feeling confident
icon
Raceday Intel
padlock
£660,000 festival favourite puts credentials on line and a Dan Skelton handicapper to watch - key quotes and horses to note at Cheltenham
£660,000 festival favourite puts credentials on line and a Dan Skelton handicapper to watch - key quotes and horses to note at Cheltenham
icon
Raceday Intel
2.50 Windsor: 'Brilliant that it’s back' - which trainer is targeting the £100,000 big race as New Year's Day meeting makes its return?
2.50 Windsor: 'Brilliant that it’s back' - which trainer is targeting the £100,000 big race as New Year's Day meeting makes its return?
icon
Raceday Intel
Why Sean Bowen is not about to get another freebie from the front in Cheltenham's big handicap
Why Sean Bowen is not about to get another freebie from the front in Cheltenham's big handicap
icon
The Big-Race Breakdown
padlock
'There isn't a punter alive who wouldn't want some of the 66-1' - our experts with the pick of bookies' special racing bets for 2026
'There isn't a punter alive who wouldn't want some of the 66-1' - our experts with the pick of bookies' special racing bets for 2026
icon
Features
padlock
'There aren't many times you genuinely cannot believe your eyes' - our writers pick their best races of 2025
'There aren't many times you genuinely cannot believe your eyes' - our writers pick their best races of 2025
icon
Racing Post Festive Feast
Who were the winners and losers from the busy festive period in Britain and Ireland?
Who were the winners and losers from the busy festive period in Britain and Ireland?
icon
Britain
'He looks a certainty at Cheltenham' - the best of Upping The Ante episode seven with Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
'He looks a certainty at Cheltenham' - the best of Upping The Ante episode seven with Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
icon
Upping The Ante
Willie Mullins delivers key updates on Galopin Des Champs, Fact To File and more - as he declares himself 'pretty happy' despite disappointments
Willie Mullins delivers key updates on Galopin Des Champs, Fact To File and more - as he declares himself 'pretty happy' despite disappointments
icon
Ireland
padlock
'I'm real keen on him, I think he's a good thing' - the best of Upping The Ante episode six with Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
'I'm real keen on him, I think he's a good thing' - the best of Upping The Ante episode six with Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
icon
Upping The Ante
Haydock: 'I couldn’t have asked for any more' - Egbert on target for in-form Christian Williams
Haydock: 'I couldn’t have asked for any more' - Egbert on target for in-form Christian Williams
icon
Reports
Taunton: 'Who doesn't love a grey?' - St Irene gives Nick Scholfield a Listed success with only his fourth winner
Taunton: 'Who doesn't love a grey?' - St Irene gives Nick Scholfield a Listed success with only his fourth winner
icon
Reports
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