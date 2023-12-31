'My son and my nephew tried to kill one another. I'd imagine they wouldn't be coming home in the same car'

The best quotes from the racing world this week. . .

My grandad passed away a few months ago and I'm sure he'd have loved that, he was one of my biggest fans — he's not here but he's with us in spirit

Shane Quinlan after riding the biggest winner of his career on Fontaine Collonges in the Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase

'It's our first Christmas in 13 years and luckily I had a ride and to win is extra special'

I've had a lot of swans over the last few years who have turned out as geese but I think this fella might stay a swan! He will have to be entered in Grade 1s after this and hopefully he might get there

Edward O'Grady excited about the future of No Flies On Him after the JP McManus-owned four-year-old's successful debut under rules at Leopardstown

Kala Conti goes one better at Grade 2 level as Gordon Elliott lands treble at Leopardstown

He just stumbled and forgot to get his feet out. He’s got to go for the Gold Cup now, it’s the obvious race. That’s what he’ll have to do as he won’t be coming back in trip

Nicky Henderson reflects on Shishkin's King George mishap

'Racing can be cruel but it can be wonderful at the same time' - Shishkin camp reflect on dramatic King George stumble

Harry Derham (left): pleased to beat uncle and former boss Paul Nicholls on Boxing Day Credit: Edward Whitaker

We had Christmas dinner together yesterday and Paul said we’d lead into the second last and then he’d come past us and win

Harry Derham revels in beating uncle Paul Nicholls' Onethreefivenotout with Court In The Act at Kempton on Boxing Day

Patrick Neville nominates Stayers' Hurdle as potential target for 100-1 shot after handicap success in Kempton finale

When I say he takes your breath away everyday, he really does. I was just nervous about him coming over here and showing people how good he is because he's the real deal. I was pretty confident, but you're never 100 per cent confident when you come across the Channel. Now we can dream. He's a real superstar

Noel George, joint-trainer of Il Est Francais after the French five-year-old's sensational Kauto Star Novices' Chase victory

'He's another Kauto Star' - French raider Il Est Francais given lofty comparison after scintillating Kempton victory

If it hadn't been the King George I'd have probably pulled him up. I never felt comfortable and never had any fluency. It wasn't until I jumped the last down the back and gave him two reminders that I started to feel a gear change and a new horse underneath me

Gavin Sheehan on Hewick's unlikely last-to-first King George win

'If it wasn't the King George I probably would have pulled him up' - Gavin Sheehan in shock as Hewick hits 550-1 before unlikely triumph

Marine Nationale with Michael O'Sullivan, Barry and Rory Connell after his successful chasing debut Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

He's the best horse I've ever had anything to do with. He was like an old sheep dog walking around the parade ring beforehand, nothing ever fazes him. He's one in a million and we're just lucky that he happened to walk into our stable

Barry Connell, trainer and owner of Marine Nationale, on the Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner's successful chasing debut at Leopardstown

'He's one in a million, the best horse I've ever had anything to do with' - Barry Connell in dreamland with Marine Nationale

This is the owner's first horse. He must think it's Christmas every day of the week. I just hope he realises it's not always like this

Gary Moore after Keith Graves landed a Chepstow Grade 2 with his first horse — Salver

'He's already done more than I expected' - Salver made 20-1 for Triumph after storming to Finale success

This time last year all the bells were ringing around my bed. They thought I was having a heart attack but I was just shouting because the horse had won

Trevor Jacobs, owner of Editeur Du Gite, reflects on watching his star two-miler's victory in last year's Desert Orchid Chase from his hospital bed after watching him repeat the feat in the Kempton Grade 2

Gary Moore plots first Grand National mission and celebrates with owner who 'died twice' on day of incredible treble

I couldn't believe what was happening. It was like a dream – it's not supposed to be like that. I remember watching Wayward Lad win this race in the 1980s and we've had some nice horses, including Baron Alco, who was a lovely horse, but this is the biggest day I've had in racing. It was extraordinary

John Stone, who has owned horses for over 35 years, after watching Nassalam's emphatic Welsh Grand National victory

'The best day of my life' - Nassalam routs Welsh Grand National rivals on memorable day for Gary Moore yard

You have to try and source them differently because – look at the bumper today – the fancied horses are two and three hundred grand. If you're trying to have a go in the game, you have to look elsewhere

Prominent owner Paul Byrne after landing another big prize in the Paddy Power Chase with Meetingofthewaters

Patrick Mullins (left) exchanges words with his cousin Danny after the line Credit: Racing TV

'They're so far ahead of the game' - Paul Byrne hails Mullins team after Meetingofthewaters plunders lucrative pot

I told Danny going out that there will be a gap down my inside at the second-last, do not come for it. He hasn't listened to me. Luckily he hasn't got the two of us beat, but it didn't matter.

Patrick Mullins frustrated with cousin Danny despite comfortably landing the Grade 1 Faugheen Novice Chase on Gaelic Warrior

'He hasn't listened to me' - angry Patrick Mullins has words with cousin Danny after incident at second-last fence



My son and my nephew tried to kill one another going over the second-last fence. I don't know what Patrick said to Danny, but I'd imagine they wouldn't be coming home in the same car anyhow!

Willie Mullins on the disagreement between son Patrick and nephew Danny

Gaelic Warrior even-money favourite for the Turners after impressive Grade 1 win - but Patrick Mullins has Cheltenham doubts

I've said it time and time again and now I'm convinced of it, Galopin Des Champs is the best there has been since Kauto Star and we are just unlucky to be around at the same time as him

Brian Acheson of Robcour after watching his Gerri Colombe finish a distant second to Galopin Des Champs in the Savills Chase

'We were second to a brilliant horse, the best since Kauto Star' - Gerri Colombe owner has no excuses after Savills thrashing

We’ll never find another like him. He had so much heart and ability and was a fabulous jumper.

Owner Paul Vogt pays tribute to Frodon after the popular veteran was retired on Friday

'He was so popular and really was the people's horse' - Frodon owner reflects on star chaser's career upon retirement

Read these next:

Challow

AP McCoy impressed but 'not sure where some of those quotes come from' after Jeriko Du Reponet hardens as Supreme favourite

'He was small but beautiful-looking and had a massive heart' - Grade 1 winner Sceau Royal retired

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.