Paul Nicholls announces Frodon's retirement with popular chaser to be looked after by regular rider Bryony Frost

Popular chaser Frodon has been retired following his fifth-placed finish in Tuesday’s Ladbrokes King George VI Chase .

The Paul Nicholls-trained 11-year-old won the Kempton showpiece in 2020 when making all under Bryony Frost , with the rider now set to look after Frodon in retirement.

He landed the Down Royal Champion Chase on his reappearance the following year, beating Galvin and the previous season's Gold Cup winner Minella Indo, and his final victory came when carrying 12st to victory in the Badger Beer Handicap Chase at Wincanton last year.

Fans' Favourites:

Frodon’s most prolific campaign was in 2018-19 when he was successful on four of his five starts, including the Old Roan Chase at Aintree and the Cotswold Chase and Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham, where he was a six-time winner from 16 starts.

His other victories at Cheltenham included two runnings of the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup and a handicap chase at the October meeting in 2020 when he gave upwards of a stone to all his rivals.

Frost finished in the first three on 20 of the 30 times she rode Frodon, accumulating 11 wins. Sam Twiston-Davies, Sean Bowen and Harry Cobden also enjoyed victories on the Paul Vogt-owned Frodon, whose prize-money totalled £1.17 million.

Frodon: his final win came in the Badger Beer at Wincanton in 2022 Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Nicholls told Betfair: “He’s been a fantastic horse and won so many different races for us. He’s been an amazing servant since joining us as a three-year-old and he will have a wonderful home with Bryony down on Exmoor along with Black Corton.

“I wouldn’t mind a few more like him. He’s finishing in one piece and it’s the right thing to do. I’m sure Bryony will have a lot of fun with him.”

Read these next:

'If it wasn't the King George I probably would have pulled him up' - Gavin Sheehan in shock as Hewick hits 550-1 before unlikely triumph

'Racing can be cruel' - Bryony Frost rues narrow miss aboard Il Ridoto in December Gold Cup

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.