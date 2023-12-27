Gary Moore plots first Grand National mission and celebrates with owner who 'died twice' on day of incredible treble
- 1st1Editeur Du Gite5/1
- 2nd4Nube Negra13/2
- 3rd3Elixir De Nutz11/4
You couldn't make it up.
Within the space of 40 minutes, Gary Moore plundered three of the sport's most coveted Christmas prizes, highlighted by Nassalam's 34-length triumph in the Welsh Grand National. The only thing more incredible than the treble was the fact Moore's Kempton winner Editeur Du Gite was welcomed back by a part-owner who this summer left hospital after an almost year-long stay, during which his heart stopped twice.
Moore was also at Kempton, where Editeur Du Gite's repeat success in the Desert Orchid Chase was sandwiched by Salver's Finale Hurdle romp and Nassalam's extraordinary performance in the Chepstow marathon.
Published on 27 December 2023inReports
Last updated 18:13, 27 December 2023
- Leopardstown: 'They're so far ahead of the game' - Paul Byrne hails Mullins team after Meetingofthewaters plunders lucrative pot
- 'He's one in a million, the best horse I've ever had anything to do with' - Barry Connell in dreamland with Marine Nationale
- Limerick: Special day for Adrian Heskin as he takes advantage of his opportunities with double for Willie Mullins
- Chepstow: 'He's already done more than I expected' - Salver made 20-1 for Triumph after storming to Finale success
- 'Aintree could be something we look at' - Iron Bridge no match for Nassalam but given Grand National aim by Jonjo O'Neill
