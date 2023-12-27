Gary Moore plots first Grand National mission and celebrates with owner who 'died twice' on day of incredible treble

You couldn't make it up.

Within the space of 40 minutes, Gary Moore plundered three of the sport's most coveted Christmas prizes, highlighted by Nassalam's 34-length triumph in the Welsh Grand National. The only thing more incredible than the treble was the fact Moore's Kempton winner Editeur Du Gite was welcomed back by a part-owner who this summer left hospital after an almost year-long stay, during which his heart stopped twice.

Moore was also at Kempton, where Editeur Du Gite's repeat success in the Desert Orchid Chase was sandwiched by Salver's Finale Hurdle romp and Nassalam's extraordinary performance in the Chepstow marathon.