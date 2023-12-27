'He's already done more than I expected' - Salver made 20-1 for Triumph after storming to Finale success

Gary Moore unleashed another leading juvenile hurdle prospect as Salver teed up a Triumph Hurdle bid with a wide-margin success in the Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle.

The first horse for owner Keith Graves sluiced through the testing conditions to complete a hurdling hat-trick under Caoilin Quinn, who later completed a memorable double on the Moore-trained Nassalam in the Welsh National.

Coral made Salver 20-1 for the Triumph Hurdle after the 21-length victory, which was a second in three years for Moore after Porticello's 2021 win.

Moore, who came within touching distance of Triumph glory with Goshen three years ago, said: "He loves soft ground and enjoyed the conditions, whereas the rest probably didn't. He's already done more than I expected and he isn't just going to be a juvenile, either, because he's a big horse and can only improve. His jumping was unbelievable as well, he was gaining lengths at every hurdle.

"I'll have to think about a better race now and we might have to look at the Triumph Hurdle, but if it came up quick at Cheltenham we wouldn't have to run him. We could wait for Aintree or just put him away.

"This is the owner's first horse. He must think it's Christmas every day of the week. I just hope he realises it's not always like this."

The Triumph Hurdle ante-post favourite Burdett Road was taken out of the Finale due to the ground, which was changed from soft, good to soft in places to heavy throughout the day.

Burdett Road's trainer James Owen suggested Cheltenham's Trials day, the Dublin Racing Festival and Kempton's Adonis would be considered as a prep for his Cheltenham Festival target.

Owen said: "I walked round and spoke to Harry [Cobden] and we don't need to run. We've a few options now. If the ground was testing at Cheltenham in March, he'd run, but I just don't want to give him a really hard race. Horses are finishing tired, but he was in great form and I'd have loved to have run him."

Brace the ace

Arguably the biggest smile at Chepstow belonged to the beaming Connor Brace, who steered Classic Concorde to success in the 2m7½f handicap hurdle.

The ten-year-old is owned and trained by the rider's grandfather David, a proud Welshman who was absent at home, but will have been buoyed by the win.

"This horse has been a little legend," said Brace, who was welcomed into the winner's enclosure by cheers from his school friends. "He was rated lowly when we bought him, but he's been a winning machine and to have a winner on Welsh National day, and win a nice pot, is great.

"I'm delighted for everyone, especially my gramp at home. He's actually a bit ill and is going up to London tomorrow for some treatment, so hopefully that's a nice little pick-me-up for him.

"This day means a huge amount to us Welsh lads. There are plenty of big days in racing, but this is the biggest in Wales and to do that for my gramp is special."

Bridgend boy Brace might have had another moment in the spotlight recently, but was replaced by Johnny Burke on Crambo, who won Ascot's Long Walk Hurdle.

"That was gutting, but it's one of those things that happens in racing and you've got to keep going forward," he added.

Minella Blueway leads over the second-last before winning the opening maiden hurdle Credit: Edward Whitaker

Williams wonderland

It would not be Welsh National day without an Evan Williams winner and one arrived when Minella Blueway landed the 2m3½f maiden hurdle.

Ridden by Adam Wedge, he runs in the forest-green silks of Janet Davies, who said: "It's 15 years now I've been with Evan and that's our 102nd winner. I bought him at the same time as Minella Missile, who was our 100th winner at Cheltenham last month.

"He's a nice horse, as is this lad, who is strong, but needed to grow up and mature. I've five horses in training, all with Evan as he lives down the road and when I wanted to buy a horse I went to him. He was called Megabill and won first time out."

Chepstow favourite

Quel Destin was a Grade 1 winner on this card in 2018 and enjoyed another success on Welsh Grand National day in the 2m3½f handicap chase.

