'He looks like another Kauto Star' - French raider Il Est Francais produces scintillating performance at Kempton

Il Est Francais produced a powerful front-running display to deny Hermes Allen and land the Grade 1 Kauto Star Novices' Chase for Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm.

Ridden by James Reveley, the French-trained five-year-old demonstrated some immaculate jumping over his fences and he pulled convincingly clear of Paul Nicholls' Hermes Allen.

Despite defeat, an impressed Nicholls told ITV Racing: "The winner looks like another Kauto Star."

Following his victory, Il Est Francais was cut to 7-2 (from 16 and then 6) with Betfair for the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham and 6-1 (from 20) for the Turners Novices' Chase.

Jockey Reveley, who was riding his first winner in Britain in seven years, said: "It’s been a long time coming, but I’ve not had that many opportunities. It’s my first winner in this country since 2016 so I’m over the moon.

"It went like clockwork. He’s an incredible horse and I felt like we were going a nice gallop – he was always in second gear. He’s a machine to sit on and it was great work all around really."

